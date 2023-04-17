Celebs Hit The Indio Desert For Coachella Weekend 1

Coachella returned to its Indio Valley home over the weekend, bringing with it performances from the likes of Frank Ocean, Latto, Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, Kaytranada, Doechii and more.

But aside from the stars on the stage, stars shined in the crowd, on the grounds, and at parties and events all over the area in celebration of one of the biggest weekends in music.

Take a look at some of the brightest stars that shined over Coachella 2023’s first weekend:

Tyler The Creator The rapper hit the stage on Coachella day 3 as a surprise guest with songstress Kali Uchis. US rapper Tyler, The Creator performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 16, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Latto The rap superstar ripped the stage for her first-ever Coachella performance. US rapper Latto performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 16, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Storm Reid The actress was all-smiles at the invite-only Revolve Fest pop-up. Storm Reid

Lori Harvey The model and makeup mogul was spotted living her best life at Revolve Fest over Coachella weekend. Lori Harvey

Justine Skye The songstress and actress was seen looking stunning in bright green as Revolve Fest’s main show got ready to kick off. Justine Skye

Ice Spice The hood Princess Diana was spotted shutting the stage down at Revolve Fest. Ice Spice

Olly Sholotan The Bel-Air star was desert style-ready at Revolve’s big Coachella event. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Olly Sholotan attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Natalia Bryant The socialite was spotted enjoying Revolve Fest in her Coachella-ready style. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Natalia Bryant attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Ryan Destiny The actress was stunning at Revolve Fest. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Ryan Destiny attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Pink Pantheress The star was seen in their signature Y2K style at Revolve’s Coachella event. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: PinkPantheress attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Teyana Taylor The songstress and actress had her rockin’ body on display at Revolve Fest over Coachella Weekend. THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Teyana Taylor attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Teyana Taylor The songstress was also seen at the NYLON House party celebrating Coachella.

GloRilla The rapper was seen looking bright and stylish at Interscope’s party over Coachella weekend.