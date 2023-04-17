Celebs Hit The Indio Desert For Coachella Weekend 1

Coachella returned to its Indio Valley home over the weekend, bringing with it performances from the likes of Frank Ocean, Latto, Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, Kaytranada, Doechii and more.
But aside from the stars on the stage, stars shined in the crowd, on the grounds, and at parties and events all over the area in celebration of one of the biggest weekends in music.
Take a look at some of the brightest stars that shined over Coachella 2023’s first weekend:
The rapper hit the stage on Coachella day 3 as a surprise guest with songstress Kali Uchis.
The rap superstar ripped the stage for her first-ever Coachella performance.
The actress was all-smiles at the invite-only Revolve Fest pop-up.
The model and makeup mogul was spotted living her best life at Revolve Fest over Coachella weekend.
The songstress and actress was seen looking stunning in bright green as Revolve Fest’s main show got ready to kick off.
The hood Princess Diana was spotted shutting the stage down at Revolve Fest.
The Bel-Air star was desert style-ready at Revolve’s big Coachella event.
The socialite was spotted enjoying Revolve Fest in her Coachella-ready style.
The actress was stunning at Revolve Fest.
The star was seen in their signature Y2K style at Revolve’s Coachella event.
The songstress and actress had her rockin’ body on display at Revolve Fest over Coachella Weekend.
The songstress was also seen at the NYLON House party celebrating Coachella.
The rapper was seen looking bright and stylish at Interscope’s party over Coachella weekend.
The rappers were spotted posing together at Interscope’s Coachella party.