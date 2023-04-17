Home · News

Celebs Hit The Indio Desert For Coachella Weekend 1

As Coachella raged on in Indio, California, stars were seen in the desert wearing their festival finest at parties and events surrounding the concert
By Rivea Ruff ·

Coachella returned to its Indio Valley home over the weekend, bringing with it performances from the likes of Frank Ocean, Latto, Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, Kaytranada, Doechii and more.

But aside from the stars on the stage, stars shined in the crowd, on the grounds, and at parties and events all over the area in celebration of one of the biggest weekends in music.

Take a look at some of the brightest stars that shined over Coachella 2023’s first weekend:

