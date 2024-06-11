Summer Entertainment Preview: 13 Music Festivals You Don’t Want To Miss

With summer time officially upon us, there are so many festivals around the country for you to experience the seminal music of this generation. Artists such as Lil Wayne, Victoria Monét, Megan Thee Stallion and more are slated to appear at a fest of two in the coming months, so make sure you get your tickets, grab your friends, and ride out.

The past few weeks have already featured festivals such as The Governors Ball, Roots Picnic, and Hot97’s SummerJam, setting the tone for an amazing season. With upcoming events like the Blavity House Party and the Florida Funk Fest, there are plenty of options—and locations—to choose from if you’re a live music enthusiast.

On July 4th weekend, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture returns to the Big Easy for a 30th anniversary celebration like none other. Over the course of four days, attendees can enjoy the biggest concert series around, along with some great food, exciting events, and the beauty of Black joy. This year’s performers include Birdman, Usher, Janet Jackson, Victoria Monét, Charlie Wilson, SWV, and many more.

Take a look at our list of the upcoming festivals slated for the Summer of 2024, beginning with the iconic ESSENCE Festival of Culture, taking place from July 4 – 7 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ESSENCE Festival of Culture – (July 4 – 7) The Essence Festival, known as “the party with a purpose”, is an annual music festival which started in 1995. It became the largest African-American culture and music event in the United States, and this year will celebrate its 30th anniversary in New Orleans, LA. Headliners include Birdman, Usher, and Janet Jackson. Other featured acts are Victoria Monét, Frankie Beverly, Charlie Wilson, Raphael Saadiq, The Roots, SWV, and more. A group of venetian, mardi gras mask or disguise on a dark background

Blavity House Party – (June 14 – 15) The Blavity House Party will land at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium from June 14-15. Performers include Lil Wayne, Monica, Blxst, Dru Hill, Ryan Leslie, Uncle Waffles, Big Freedia, Freeway, and more. Thursday features a warm-up party, and Sunday has the Harmony Homecoming and a Hangover Fitness party.

Florida Funk Fest – (June 14 – 15) For two days, Orlando will host the Florida Funk Fest at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Friday features sets from Erykah Badu, T.I., The-Dream, Lil Jon, Scarface, and Juvenile. Saturday includes performances by Jagged Edge, Charlie Wilson, Jeezy, Faith Evans, 112, Total, and more.

Summerfest – (June 20 – 22, June 27 – 29, July 4 – 6) The Summerfest is returning this summer, and it’s primed to be the best yet. Held over three weekends — June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6, 2024 — the music festival will feature over 900 acts performing across 12 stages in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The lineup includes Kane Brown, SZA, and Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty and more.

Broccoli City Festival – (July 27 – 28) Held at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., the 2024 Broccoli City Festival will feature headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna and PARTYNEXTDOOR. The two-day event will also include performances from KAYTRANADA, Victoria Monét, Key Glock, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown, Fridayy, Baby Tate and Lil Yachty, among others. Additionally, live experiences featuring Desi Banks, Issa Rae, and Bryson Tiller, among others.

Lollapalooza – (August 1 – 4) This year’s Lollapalooza Festival takes place at Grant Park in Chicago, and features headliners SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Future x Metro Boomin, and others, along with sets from Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Tyla and more.

Newport Jazz Festival – (August 2 – 4) The 70th Annual Newport Jazz Festival takes place over three days—August 2 – 4—and features a long list of performances from some of your favorite artists. Acts include André 3000, PJ Morton, Dinner Party, Samara Joy, Noname, Alex Isley, and many more.

Outside Lands – (August 9 – 11) Tyler, the Creator, Grace Jones, KAYTRANADA, and others serve as headliners for this year’s Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco from August 9 – 11. Additional performers include Schoolboy Q, Victoria Monét, Tyla, Corinne Bailey Rae and more.

Afro Nation Detroit – (August 17 – 18) Detroit’s rich history of African American culture and its status as the birthplace of Motown and techno make it the perfect location for Afro Nation Detroit 2024. The festival offers an opportunity to celebrate the resilience and enduring legacy and to connect with Detroit’s vibrant music and artistic communities. The lineup includes Lil Wayne, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Amaarae, Kash Doll and more.

Fool in Love Festival – (August 31) Nostalgia is the name of the game when it comes to the upcoming Fool in Love Festival. Held at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, this one-day event features headliners Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross, along with iconic musician such as Nile Rodgers & Chic, Al Green, Santana, Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, Durand Jones & The Indications, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Kool & The Gang and several others.

Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival – (September 7 – 8) Sudden Little Thrills will hold its inaugural festival in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood Green on September 7 – 8. SZA and The Killers will headline, along artists such as Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Music At The Intersection Music At The Intersection – (September 14 – 15) This year’s Music at the Intersection Festival takes place from September 14-15 in the Grand Center Arts District of St. Louis, Missouri. Performers include Big Boi, Chingy, Chaka Khan and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Samara Joy, and more.