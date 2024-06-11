HomeEntertainment

Summer Entertainment Preview: 13 Music Festivals You Don’t Want To Miss

Festival season is back in full effect—Lollapalooza, Broccoli City, I Love RnB, The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture and more.
By Okla Jones

With summer time officially upon us, there are so many festivals around the country for you to experience the seminal music of this generation. Artists such as Lil Wayne, Victoria Monét, Megan Thee Stallion and more are slated to appear at a fest of two in the coming months, so make sure you get your tickets, grab your friends, and ride out.

The past few weeks have already featured festivals such as The Governors Ball, Roots Picnic, and Hot97’s SummerJam, setting the tone for an amazing season. With upcoming events like the Blavity House Party and the Florida Funk Fest, there are plenty of options—and locations—to choose from if you’re a live music enthusiast.

On July 4th weekend, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture returns to the Big Easy for a 30th anniversary celebration like none other. Over the course of four days, attendees can enjoy the biggest concert series around, along with some great food, exciting events, and the beauty of Black joy. This year’s performers include Birdman, Usher, Janet Jackson, Victoria Monét, Charlie Wilson, SWV, and many more.

Take a look at our list of the upcoming festivals slated for the Summer of 2024, beginning with the iconic ESSENCE Festival of Culture, taking place from July 4 – 7 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

