Best Street Style Looks From NYFW SS25 Day 4

New York Fashion Week is still going strong, with fashion enthusiasts and editors strolling through the crowded yet stylish streets in ensembles that inspire us. The shows by Diotima, Zankov, and Theophilio attracted guests dressed in open lightweight knitwear pieces, structured suiting, and some eye-catching accessories.

One of our favorite creative directors, June Ambrose, wore her signature tall hat, which she’s known for donning with a tan skirt set and a matching oversized vest. Another attendee also wore a similar shaped hat, pairing it with a denim jacket and loose, loose pleared trousers. Additionally, a guest on his way to a show was spotted wearing a gray structured suit with a pair of glossy black leather shoes. He accessorized with black tinted sunglasses and a navy blue baseball cap. Lastly, pops of color were seen on a guest wearing an all-red outfit, consisting of a form-fitting dress and a baseball cap in the same hue.

Light knitwear was a mainstay throughout the day. Editors wore full-length knit dresses with cutout details, and some even wrapped sweaters around their shoulders as an accessory. Brother Vellies founder Aurora James wore a knit top from Diotima with a pair of jeans, creating a casual yet glamorous look. Keep scrolling to see more of these copy-worthy outfits from day four of New York Fashion Week.

