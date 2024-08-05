The Best Street Style At BlackStar Film Festival

Daniel Jackson

This past weekend, the BlackStar Film Festival in Philadelphia brought together a vibrant tapestry of filmmakers, stars, writers, directors, and artists. All of these individuals were united in celebrating the art of storytelling through the lens of the global majority. Despite the sweltering heat, attendees turned the event into a showcase of impeccable style.

Filmmaker Contessa Gayles made a standout appearance in a chic chambray and denim suit, featuring a cinched waist and a white shirt with keyhole detailing. Her look was both sophisticated and relaxed, embodying a modern take on classic tailoring. One of our favorite actresses Denée Benton who stars in Dreams In Nightmares embraced an all-black ensemble that exuded elegance. She paired a sleek Céline blouse with painted-on Philip Lim pants, complemented by a cloud-like Brandon Blackwood bag. Benton’s monochromatic outfit was a lesson in minimalistic chic.

Singer-actress Mars Rucker brought a burst of boldness to the fest with her blood-red scalloped motorcycle jacket, worn over a white tank and a school-girl mini skirt. Rucker’s ensemble blended edgy and playful elements, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion.

Adding to the festival’s flair, some attendees dazzled with tooth jewelry, their gleaming smiles and adding an extra touch of glam. Scholar-activist, public speaker, and cultural worker Zeba Blay, on the other hand, offered a masterclass in gold, and sculptural jewelry, demonstrating how to elevate any outfit.

Much like the diverse films celebrated at the festival, these fashion moments highlighted the boundless creativity and style that continues to set the trends.

Below take a look at our favorite style moments from the BlackStar Film Festival 2024.

