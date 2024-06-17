HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Rihanna’s New Fenty Launch, Serena Williams Stuns At Tribeca, Alicia Keys, Teyana Taylor And More

From the American Black Film Festival in Miami to the 2024 Tony Awards, celebs from all over hit red carpets in style.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Rihanna attends the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
This past week has been a very active one to say the least. Rihanna celebrated her Fenty Hair Brand Launch in Los Angeles, M·A·C’s Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball in NYC included guests such as Normani, Winnie Harlow, and Teyana Taylor, and Render ATL held their annual tech conference featuring keynote speaker Shannon Sharpe.

Miami was the place to be for much of Black Hollywood, with the American Black Film Festival happening from June 12 – 16. Meagan Good, Kenya Barris, and the cast of All American were spotted across the city. The Tribeca Film Festival also went down, and celebs like Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, Ariana DeBose, and Billy Porter, among others, attended the 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Take a look at the stars who were out and about.

