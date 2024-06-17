Star Gazing: Rihanna’s New Fenty Launch, Serena Williams Stuns At Tribeca, Alicia Keys, Teyana Taylor And More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Rihanna attends the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

This past week has been a very active one to say the least. Rihanna celebrated her Fenty Hair Brand Launch in Los Angeles, M·A·C’s Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball in NYC included guests such as Normani, Winnie Harlow, and Teyana Taylor, and Render ATL held their annual tech conference featuring keynote speaker Shannon Sharpe.

Miami was the place to be for much of Black Hollywood, with the American Black Film Festival happening from June 12 – 16. Meagan Good, Kenya Barris, and the cast of All American were spotted across the city. The Tribeca Film Festival also went down, and celebs like Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, Ariana DeBose, and Billy Porter, among others, attended the 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Take a look at the stars who were out and about.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Rihanna celebrates Fenty Hair Brand Launch in LA at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Hair)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Teyana Taylor arrives at the M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball at 23 Wall Street on June 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Winnie Harlow attends the M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball at 23 Wall Street on June 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Normani arrives at the M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball at 23 Wall Street on June 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Lady London arrives at M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball at 23 Wall Street on June 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Tierra Whack arrives at the M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball at 23 Wall Street on June 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 12: Flo Milli receives a Trendsetter award an Pandora Playback at Pandora Atlanta on June 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 13: Kerry Washington attends the "UnPrisoned" Season 2 World Premiere during the 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 13, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images for ABFF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Serena Williams attends the "In The Arena: Serena Williams" Premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Andraya Carter attends the "In The Arena: Serena Williams" Premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Timbaland attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Andra Day attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 13: Meagan Good attends Tyler Perry's "Divorce In The Black" Exclusive First Look at New World Center on June 13, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo byAlekandra London/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Kenya Barris attends Creator Conversations With Issa Rae Featuring Kenya Barris & Ava DuVernay – 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Michael Evans Behling attends Friday NightVibes Goes Off The Field With All American And All American: Homecoming – 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Daniel Ezra attends Friday NightVibes Goes Off The Field With All American And All American: Homecoming – 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Cory Hardrict attends Friday NightVibes Goes Off The Field With All American And All American: Homecoming – 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Geffri Maya attends Friday NightVibes Goes Off The Field With All American And All American: Homecoming – 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Daniel Ezra, Cory Hardrict, Bre-Z, Geffri Maya, and Michael Evans Behling attend Friday NightVibes Goes Off The Field With All American And All American: Homecoming – 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Jessie Woo attends Netflix's Strong Black Excellence Brunch Celebrating Andra Day at the 28th Annual American Black Film Festival at Chotto Matte on June 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Nicco Annan attends "Down In The Valley" With Nicco Annan – 2024 American Black Film Festival at Miami Beach Convention Center on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: NAS attends the "Beat Street" screening during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 14: Detavio Samuels and Shannon Sharpe attend the 2024 RenderATL Tech Conference at AmericasMart Atlanta on June 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 14: Honoree Lupita Nyong'o attends the Hollywood Confidential event honoring Lupita Nyong'o in support of "A Quiet Place: Day One" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on June 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Phaedra Parks attends the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Alicia Keys attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Alicia Keys (C) attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Ariana DeBose attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Danai Gurira attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Billy Porter attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Cynthia Erivo attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Lena Waithe attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Jennifer Hudson attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)