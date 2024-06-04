‘All American’ Celebrates 100 Episodes And Creates A New Lane For Black Stories

Photo Credit: Victoria Sirakova

For six amazing seasons, the CW’s All American has resonated with so many viewers globally—specifically young people of color. By telling the powerful story of Spencer James’ experience of life’s duality in California, the show expanded the ways the Black community is depicted on television, leaving an undeniable impact in the entertainment industry. Last week, the show achieved the milestone of 100 episodes, and looks to continue its run for the foreseeable future.

Helmed by ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the success and longevity of this popular sports drama has done something that’s atypical for any series, particularly one with such a diverse acting crew. “It’s surreal, especially in this day and age,” Carroll says. “It feels like we so rarely see shows reach this many episodes. So there’s just a real sense of gratitude for the fans who’ve kept watching for everyone here who’s pretty much worked so hard since season one, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Starring Daniel Ezra in the lead role, All American features a cast that includes Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samanth Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Karimah Westbrook, Chelsea Tavares, and a long list of others. While the show has been excellent since the first episode in 2018, it’s what happens behind the scenes that creates the magic that audiences see on screen. The show’s tight-knit atmosphere was built upon being around each other during critical points in life. It was those moments of growth that formed an unbreakable bond, and with this show, that chemistry has been able to manifest itself in the best ways possible.

“We’ve watched each other grow up and so we’ve seen each other go through life and when we started, we were all in our early to mid twenties, which anyone that’s been through that stage knows that’s a really pivotal stage,” Ezra explains of the set’s family environment. “It’s a chaotic time for people to go through. It’s a time that’s very messy, tough, chaotic and crazy, but it’s also really exciting and joyful.”

Perhaps the most important thing regarding the legacy of the show will be its positive portrayal of Black life, and how the BIPOC community exists in different social archetypes as opposed to the sometimes-monolithic depictions seen throughout history. During the series, audiences have observed Spencer as he navigates his upbringing in Crenshaw, as well as his rise to prominence as a star athlete in Beverly Hills. For Westbrook, who plays Grace James, Ezra’s on-screen mother, storytelling from several perspectives shows there’s no “normal” or “better” when it comes to the traditional nuclear family.

“I think the show’s portrayal of Black family and Black life has been great,” Westbrook says. “I feel like it’s offered a different lens as far as just different capacities from what the parents go through, the kids, the teenagers, and their personal struggles. So I think they did a fantastic job in regards to grounding, making real stories as far as absentee fathers, how that affects kids, and a lot of the things that we deal with within a family unit.”

All American has also explored themes such as sexuality, the complex world of athletics on the high school, college, and professional levels, mental health, relationships, and so much more. In executing these sometimes difficult scenes, many of the show’s actors have been able to learn so much about themselves, as well as how to strengthen certain facets of their crafts as they progress in their careers. “With this, I’ve learned so much about my own resilience, my own determination, my own drive,” Ezra says.

Behling, who shines as Jordan Baker, praised the CW standout for the opportunities that it has afforded him as an entertainer. “This show has allowed me to flesh out my acting skills, grow, and learn with my co-stars as a young actor,” he states. “It has created a platform for me to hopefully inspire others, connect with new people, and explore other endeavors that I may be curious about.”

With the news of the show’s renewal for a seventh season, and its spinoff titled All American: Homecoming set to premiere Season 3 this summer, Carroll’s brainchild has grown to the point where the evolution of this franchise has no limits.

“I think All American has the potential to continue,” she says. “It is still resonating with everyone from your young tweens, all the way up to grandparents. As long as we have that generational reach where we’re anchoring into whole families and not just individual narratives, I think we will continue to have stories to tell.”