HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Normani, Victoria Monét, Pharrell Williams And More

Today’s list also includes ‘Cape Town to Cairo’ by PJ Morton and Khalid’s single “Adore U.”
Best New Music This Week: Normani, Victoria Monét, Pharrell Williams And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As summer steadily approaches, many of your favorite acts are gearing up for the new season. With releases from new artists, as well as established musicians, this week has been filled with some amazing releases.

Earlier this week, Victoria Monét delivered an internet-breaking performance in the video for “Alright,” the latest single from her award-winning album Jaguar II. In the visual, she paid homage to artists such as TLC, Missy Elliott, and her fellow Evening Concert Series co-headliner Janet Jackson. This new release adds to Monét’s growing list of hits and adds anticipation for her upcoming set at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Article continues after video.

Today, Normani drops her debut album, DOPAMINE. The 13-track album features Gunna, James Blake, Cardi B, and more. Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge—collectively known as NxWorries—reunite for a new album titled Why Lawd?, the follow-up to 2016’s Yes Lawd! Pharrell Williams gives the masses “Double Life” from the Despicable Me 4 soundtrack, Khalid unveils “Adore U,” and PJ Morton releases Cape Town to Cairo.

Our roundup also includes songs from Samara Cyn, Timbaland, Big Boss Vette, and more. Take a look at this week’s list of new releases below.

TOPICS: 