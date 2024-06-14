Best New Music This Week: Normani, Victoria Monét, Pharrell Williams And More

Happy Friday, folks. As summer steadily approaches, many of your favorite acts are gearing up for the new season. With releases from new artists, as well as established musicians, this week has been filled with some amazing releases.

Earlier this week, Victoria Monét delivered an internet-breaking performance in the video for “Alright,” the latest single from her award-winning album Jaguar II. In the visual, she paid homage to artists such as TLC, Missy Elliott, and her fellow Evening Concert Series co-headliner Janet Jackson. This new release adds to Monét’s growing list of hits and adds anticipation for her upcoming set at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Today, Normani drops her debut album, DOPAMINE. The 13-track album features Gunna, James Blake, Cardi B, and more. Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge—collectively known as NxWorries—reunite for a new album titled Why Lawd?, the follow-up to 2016’s Yes Lawd! Pharrell Williams gives the masses “Double Life” from the Despicable Me 4 soundtrack, Khalid unveils “Adore U,” and PJ Morton releases Cape Town to Cairo.

Our roundup also includes songs from Samara Cyn, Timbaland, Big Boss Vette, and more. Take a look at this week’s list of new releases below.

Normani – ‘Dopamine’ Normani has officially released her highly anticipated debut album, DOPAMINE. This album signifies a bold and transformative chapter for the 28-year-old artist, as she fully embraces her sexuality and celebrates her journey into divine femininity. Listen to it HERE.

Khalid – “Adore U” Today, Khalid has shared his new single, “Adore U.” In the song, he tells the story of a long-distance love. Listen to it HERE.

Victoria Monét – “Power Of Two” Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét drops an original end-credit song, “Power of Two,” for the Star Wars series “The Acolyte” from Lucasfilm. Check it out HERE.

Pharrell Williams – “Double Life” Pharrell Williams returns with the track “Double Life” from the Despicable Me 4 soundtrack. Listen to the new record HERE.

NxWorries – ‘Why Lawd?’ Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have delivered the much-awaited follow-up to their 2016 album as NxWorries. The album, titled Why Lawd? Features Dave Chappelle, Thundercat, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and more. Stream the project HERE.

Kaliii ft. Hunxho – “Gas You Up” Today, Kaliii connects with Hunxho for the brand new single “Gas You Up.” Listen to the track HERE.

PJ Morton – ‘Cape Town to Cairo’ PJ Morton’s new album, Cape Town to Cairo, was written and recorded within a month, while visiting Africa. Hear the project HERE.

Samara Cyn – “Magnolia Rain” Samara Cyn returns with the new single “Magnolia Rain,” produced by Bizness Boi. Listen to it HERE.

Timbaland and N3WYRKLA – “CH3RRY” Today, superproducer Timbaland and N3WYRKLA come together for the track “CH3RRY.” Stream the track HERE.

Big Boss Vette – “Ice Me” Rapper Big Boss Vette releases the single “Ice Me,” today. Listen to the new song HERE.

Rob49 – “Off Dat Drank” New Orleans native Rob49 ends the week off right with the new single titled “Off Dat Drank.” Hear the record HERE.

LL Cool J, Rick Ross & Fat Joe – "Saturday Night Special" LL Cool J returns with his first single of the year "Saturday Night Special" featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe. Check it out HERE.

Common and Pete Rock – “Dreamin’” Earlier this week Common announced the collaborative album with Pete Rock titled The Auditorium Vol. 1, which is set to drop July 12. Today, the duo releases the single “Dreamin’” Check it out HERE.

Flyana Boss – “Spend It” Today, internet-favorite Flyana Boss drops the track “Spend It.” Listen to it HERE.