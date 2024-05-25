2024 ESSENCE FESTIVAL OF CULTURE PERFORMER: VICTORIA MONÉT

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 21: Victoria Monét performs during The Jaguar Tour at Joy Theater on September 21, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Legacy will take center stage at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®! This year’s celebration will be like no other when as the festival makes its annual return to its forever home of New Orleans from July 4-7, 2024.

Join us as we celebrate 30 years of loving us with a four-day event that has spanned generations. To commemorate the three decades of the

ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®, the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome will be rooted in legacy and evolution, representing the festival’s journey throughout its rich history to today.

To celebrate our 30th properly, the Festival will feature a star-studded lineup with headlining performances from various entertainers that have graced the stage over the years. One of those stars is the incomparable Victoria Monét.

After a decade of helping artists like Ariana Grande reach stardom with her expert pen, Victoria Monét has finally stepped into her own spotlight. Her 2023 smash hit “On My Mama” burned up the internet and soon thereafter the charts with its infectious hook, sampling Chalie Boy’s 2009 southern Hip-Hop classic “I Look Good,” and its message of self-appreciation.

It was the beginning of a long-awaited kindling for Monét’s wildfire, leading to a sold-out nationwide tour, a chart-topping and critically acclaimed R&B album, and many of the nominations and accolades she manifested for herself during years of patience, refinement, and hard work.

Now, hot on the heels of picking up three Grammys and shutting down the Coachella stage for the first time this Spring, the singer-songwriter joins us at the definitive Festival of the summer for a co-headlining and inaugural performance on the legacy stage that will surely be a showstopper.

The 30th anniversary of ESSENCE Fest, as every year, is sure to be a celebration of unparalleled Black joy, spanning generations and meeting at the vibrant intersection of art, culture, and freedom.

