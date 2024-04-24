Once Upon A Time in ’94 | A Cultural Walk Down Memory Lane

Prime Video

It’s incredible to reflect on the last 30 years of pivotal moments in Black culture. From TLC’s ‘CrazySexyCool’ album release to Nelson Mandela’s historic election and our inaugural Essence Festival in 1994, we’ve been celebrating Black excellence here at Essence.

From the pages of our magazine to the stages of our festivals, we’ve highlighted the achievements of Black women and men worldwide. It’s been a beautiful reminder of the enduring influence of Black culture – it transcends time, leaving a legacy for future generations to embrace and celebrate. As we look back, we’re filled with nostalgia for the fashion trends and iconic music that defined the era. From bamboo earrings to vibrant neon outfits, Black culture has left an unforgettable mark on the world, shaping the vibe for generations.

Now, in 2024, we have the chance to relive those memories through film! With a lineup of series and movies that pay homage to brilliance and beauty Black culture, serving as a love letter to the impact it’s had on our lives.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the pivotal series and movies that shaped the culture, all available to binge-watch on Prime Video.

Sister Sister

This classic sibling duo premiered in 1994 and transformed the black sitcom industry as we knew it. The Mowry sisters showcased a coming of age Black teenage story, as the sisters navigated the struggles of being a twin and their blended families on ‘Sister Sister.’ Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housely have since become moms, wives and business women of their own, but credit the series as the start of their career.

Crooklyn

A Spike Lee classic, ‘Crooklyn’ depicts the dynamics of the Black family, in the heart of Brooklyn. This film highlights struggle, loss, family, and love, one of the most iconic films of Lee’s career.

Above the Rim

The story of a high school basketball star, stuck between street life and a promising future. Starring Duane Martin and Tupac Shakur this film was also an ode to hip-hop with a soundtrack consisting of legends such as Tupac himself, Dr. Dre and Al B Sure.

Original Gangstas

Pam Grier stars in “Original Gangstas”, a fast-paced action film set in the crime-infested streets of Gary, Indiana. With her trademark charisma and intensity, Grier leads a cast of determined characters taking a stand against injustice. From her groundbreaking roles in blaxploitation classics to her latest turn in the gripping detective-thriller series “Them: The Scare,” she continues to captivate audiences with her versatile talent.

RESPECT

All hail the Queen!

Fun Fact: Aretha Franklin was one of the first performers to hit the Essence Fest Stage, headlining back in 1994. We have since lost the legend, but can still stream films such as ‘Respect,’ Amazing Grace,’ Genius: Aretha all documenting her success and journey available on Prime Video.

