Star Gazing: ASCAP Honors Usher And Victoria Monét, Serena Williams Goes To Paris, Teyana Taylor, The 2024 BET Awards And More

The final weekend in June turned out to be one of the month’s most exciting, with many entertainers, influencers, and other notable figures heading out to the great city of Los Angeles for the 2024 BET Awards. Stars such as Usher, Victoria Monét, Will Smith, and more came out to one of the year’s most anticipated ceremonies—and they definitely didn’t disappoint.

Events surrounding the show such as the 10th Annual ‘Toast To Black Hollywood’ were also well-attended. The celebration kicked off BET Awards weekend with a star-studded evening sponsored by D’USSÉ, welcoming a diverse group of talented individuals from the entertainment industry, including Meagan Good, actor and Grammy-nominated artist Tristan Mack Wilds, and Actor Gail Bean, just to name a few.

Lil Baby, Victoria Monét, and Usher Lil Baby, Victoria Monét, and Usher accept their awards in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Songwriter of the Year Award winner Lil Baby, Vanguard Award winner Victoria Monét and Voice of the Culture Award winner Usher pose with awards during the ASCAP R&S Music Celebration at The London Hotel on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Tyler, the Creator and Ayo Edibiri These award-winning entertainers take a fun photo at the premiere party for The Bear. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Tyler, the Creator and Ayo Edebiri attend the Premiere for FX’s “The Bear” Season 3 at El Capitan Theatre on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

SZA The New Jersey native struts her stuff at Glastonbury. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: SZA performs as she headlines the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Janelle Monáe Musician and actress Janelle Monáe performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 in Glastonbury, England. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: Musician and actress Janelle Monae performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Burna Boy Rocks The Crowd. Burna Boy performs during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: Burna Boy performs during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Usher Gets His Flowers. Usher speaks onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Usher speaks onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sisterhood at The BET Awards GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion share a warm embrace during the 2024 BET Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Victoria Monét Makes It Rain Victoria Monét performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Victoria Monét performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson Tells The World They’re “Not Like Us.” Taraji P. Henson has a hilarious opening set at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Taraji P. Henson onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chlöe Celebrates A Legend Chlöe Bailey sings “Good Kisser” during Usher’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute. US singer Chloe Bailey performs on stage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Smith Returns. Actor and rapper Will Smith performs on a brand new song titles “You Can Make It,” at the 2024 BET Awards. US actor and rapper Will Smith performs on stage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Latto Dances Onstage Latto performs during BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Rapper Latto performs during BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest Lola Brooke attends the BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Lola Brooke attends the BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Ha Sizzle Brings New Orleans to NYC. Ha Sizzle performs during the 2024 NYC Pride Fest on June 30, 2024 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 30: Ha Sizzle performs during the 2024 NYC Pride Fest on June 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Cash Money Records Still Takin’ Over Juvenile, Bryan “Baby” Williams and Lil Wayne attend YouTube Music Leaders and Legends at Nya Studios. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Juvenile, Bryan “Baby” Williams and Lil Wayne attend YouTube Music Leaders and Legends at Nya Studios on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for YouTube)

Doja Doing What She Does Best Doja Cat performs for I-Days at Ippodromo SNAI San Siro on June 27, 2024 in Milan, Italy. MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 27: Doja Cat performs for I-Days at Ippodromo SNAI San Siro on June 27, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Keke and Childish Gambino Keke Palmer and Childish Gambino show love to Usher at the 2024 BET Awards. US actress singer Keke Palmer and US singer Childish Gambino perform on stage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o Takes New York Lupita Nyong’o attends the New York Premiere of “A Quiet Place: Day One” in partnership with Tribeca Festival at AMC Lincoln Square on June 26, 2024, in New York, New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Lupita Nyong’o attends the New York Premiere of “A Quiet Place: Day One” in partnership with Tribeca Festival at AMC Lincoln Square on June 26, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Venus Serves. Venus Williams attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 25: Venus Williams attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Skepta at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Skepta attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 25: Skepta attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Serena Sitting Pretty. Serena Williams attends the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Serena Williams attends the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Thom Browne)

Atlanta’s Own. Rapper Jeezy is joined by 2 Chainz on stage during the Atlanta Hawks Draft Watch Party at State Farm Arena on June 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 26: Rapper Jeezy is joined by 2 Chainz on stage during the Atlanta Hawks Draft Watch Party at State Farm Arena on June 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Black Love. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Tristan Wilds Poses For A Photo Tristan Mack Wilds attends A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Tristan Mack Wilds attends A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Flau’jae in LA Flau’jae shines in LA during BET Awards weekend. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Flau’jae Johnson speaks on the NFL Your Vote Our Win panel during Day 1 of the BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)