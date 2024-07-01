HomeEntertainment

Hollywood was the place to be for many of the industry’s biggest and brightest celebs.
Star Gazing: ASCAP Honors Usher And Victoria Monét, Serena Williams Goes To Paris, Teyana Taylor, The 2024 BET Awards And More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Vanguard Award winner Victoria Monét and Voice of the Culture Award winner Usher pose with awards during the ASCAP R&S Music Celebration at The London Hotel on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)
The final weekend in June turned out to be one of the month’s most exciting, with many entertainers, influencers, and other notable figures heading out to the great city of Los Angeles for the 2024 BET Awards. Stars such as Usher, Victoria Monét, Will Smith, and more came out to one of the year’s most anticipated ceremonies—and they definitely didn’t disappoint. 

Events surrounding the show such as the 10th Annual ‘Toast To Black Hollywood’ were also well-attended. The celebration kicked off BET Awards weekend with a star-studded evening sponsored by D’USSÉ, welcoming a diverse group of talented individuals from the entertainment industry, including Meagan Good, actor and Grammy-nominated artist Tristan Mack Wilds, and Actor Gail Bean, just to name a few.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

