Usher Accepts Lifetime Achievement Honor At 2024 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Honoree Usher accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Usher’s amazing 2024 just keeps getting better. As the multi-generational heartthrob preps to take the stage at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture to commemorate both our 30th Anniversary and 20 years of his classic Confessions next weekend, the ‘Superstar’ singer was honored for a lifetime of excellence at the 2024 BET Awards.

In true BET tribute fashion, Usher was honored by mentors, collaborators, contemporaries, and a generation of artists influenced by his illustrious three-decade-long career.

Presented by Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, L.A. Reid, and Babyface, who each spoke highly of the singer’s artistry, work ethic, and talent, Usher’s musical tribute was spearheaded by a rendition of ‘You Don’t Have to Call’ by Donald Glover/Childish Gambino.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Keke Palmer took the stage next, with a version of ‘You Make Me Wanna’ that found her emulating Usher’s trouser-dropping choreography.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Keke Palmer performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Summer Walker took the stage perform Usher’s most recent smash hit ‘Good Good,” Coco Jones performed a sultry rendition of “There Goes My Baby,” Marsha Ambrosious tapped her powerful vocals for “Superstar,” and Chlöe pulled out all the stops for “Good Kisser.”

Tinashe took the stage for a steamy performance of “Nice & Slow,” before leading into an even steamier dance duet between Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét of Usher’s “Bad Girl.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét perform onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Latto closed out the performance by rapping Ludacris’ verse of “Yeah!” before all the ladies of the tribute took the stage together for a final bow, with Usher beaming from the first row.

“Those moments that become legacy are all about having fun and finding the spark,” the singer said as he took the stage to accept his honor, recalling the early days of his career when he was still struggling to discover his identity in music and battling with abandonment by his father.

“I was trying to make sense of this name that a man gave me that didn’t stick around because he didn’t love me,” Usher mused. “At least that is how I saw it before realizing that you have to have a forgiving heart to understand the pitfalls and hardships of a Black man in America.”

Repeatedly naming 2024 as ‘the year of the father,” Usher stressed the importance of leadership, guidance, and presence for the generation behind him. He also thanked the men on stage, Babyface, LA Reid, Jermaine Dupri, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis, for the substitute fatherhood they provided.

“Success has a million fathers, but mine starts with these men right here,” he said.

Take a look at the full Usher tribute performance below: