Victoria Monét, Tyla And Killer Mike Win Big At The 2024 BET Awards

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The BET Awards continues to live up to its name as “Culture’s Biggest Night.” Hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the third consecutive year, the 2024 ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and featured a lineup of the industry’s most influential artists, along with experts, and tastemakers.

Sunday evening kicked off with an electrifying performance from Megan Thee Stallion. Backed by several dancers, she delivered a medley of her hits such as “Hiss,” “Boa,” and “Where Them Girls At.” The set was followed by Henson’s amazing rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” where the actress highlighted the intelligence and beauty that people of color exude.

After a brief intermission, the Grammy Award-winning Victoria Monét graced the stage for a live production of her hit single “On My Mama.” She then transitioned into “Alright,” with assistance from the song’s producer, Kaytranada. Usher grabbed the night’s first award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, which he accepted with an emotional speech highlighting fathers both in the crowd as well as worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Victoria Monét performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Fatherhood is so important,” he said before asking the fathers in the audience to stand up. “Far too often do we get to this moment, and we are able to say to our mothers, ‘Look mama, I made it.’ But we don’t get a chance to say enough ‘Dad, I did it.’ So, this one is for all of the men being generals to their sons, and motivation for our future Black leaders—young men.”

Building upon the viral question of what constitutes a “Black job,” comedian B. Simone spoke with entertainers Algee Smith and DC Young Fly in a hilarious segment, right before the rising star Sexxy Red performed “U My Everything” and “Get It Sexxy.” Vice President Kamala Harris also made an appearance at the show in a video with Henson, where the two discussed the importance of voting during this critical election year.

Following a set from young musicians Be You and Van Van, Will Smith linked up with Sunday Service, Kirk Franklin and Chandler Moore to debut the new single “You Can Make It.” After performances from GloRilla and Shaboozey, and an Album of the Year Win for Killer Mike’s MICHAEL, the cast of A Diff’rent World presented Tyla with the Best New Artist statue–her second award of the night.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Usher accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In a beautiful act, Monét brought her mother with her to accept the BET HER Award in between sets from Latto, Tyla, Doechii, and Ice Spice, which set up the evening’s most anticipated moment—Usher’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Iconic production team Jimmy Jam and Jerry Lewis gave the Confessions singer praise for his talent and work ethic, and Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover began the tribute with “U Don’t Have To Call,” in collaboration with Keke Palmer. Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chlöe Bailey, and Tinashe also performed, with an entertaining set from Teyana Taylor and Victoria, and a closing act from Latto, who recited Ludacris’ verse from Usher’s 2004 smash, “Yeah!”

After the medley, Jam and Lewis reemerged, bringing out L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, founders of LaFace Records. They spoke about the first time they met Usher, and congratulated him for this phenomenal achievement. Usher walked to the stage alongside frequent collaborators Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox and others, and gave a speech centered around gratitude and forgiveness.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As the evening came to an end, Monét won the final televised award of the night for Video of The Year, and BET asked for reverence for the entertainers whose deaths occurred within the past year. Lauryn Hill closed out the show with the track “Lost One,” and “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” with her son YG Marley. She then brought out fellow group member Wyclef Jean for the hit song, “Fu-gee-la.” The 2024 BET Awards was definitely one for the books, and continues to exceed expectations, year after year.

