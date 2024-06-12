WATCH: Sanaa Lathan, Mike Epps And Algee Smith Star In New Film, ‘YOUNG. WILD. FREE.’

Courtesy of BET+

This week, BET+ released the official trailer for the original film YOUNG. WILD. FREE., starring Algee Smith, Sanaa Lathan, Mike Epps, and Sierra Capri.

This coming-of-age film follows a hot-tempered high school senior as he finds his life thrusted into an enticing, dangerous direction after he’s robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Brandon—played by Smith—is a struggling teen who’s charged with caring for his two younger siblings, when Cassidy enters his life. Lured in by her whimsy, Brandon seamlessly slips into the role of Clyde to her Bonnie as they make their way down an increasingly perilous path.

Article continues after video.

Directed by Thembi L. Banks in her feature directorial debut, YOUNG. WILD. FREE. was written by Banks, with Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, and Lathan serving as executive producers in addition to Codie Elaine Oliver, Charlotte Koh, Prince Baggett, Jo Henriquez, Mark R. Wright and Jenna Cavelle. Charles D. King, James Lopez, Poppy Hanks, Tommy Oliver, Baron Davis and Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd are all producers on the film.

The BET+ original film will premiere on June 27th, exclusively on BET+. Take a look at some first look images from the project below.

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+

Courtesy of BET+