Star Gazing: AfroTech 2024, ASCAP Women In Music, Meagan Good, Naomi Osaka And More

This week was brimming with Black excellence and unforgettable moments that kept us inspired and entertained. At the EBONY Power 100 Gala, the green carpet was a radiant display of cultural pride and unity. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good stole the show with their surprise engagement announcement, showcasing their love and style—Good dazzling in a gold sequin gown and Majors exuding sophistication. Usher, honored as the Global Visionary of the Year, exuded his signature coolness in a black leather ensemble, while Da’Vine Joy Randolph turned heads with a bold rock-inspired look.

Meanwhile, AFROTECH in Houston brought together over 35,000 attendees for a week of transformative networking and empowerment. With standout speakers like Tobe Nwigwe, will.i.am, and Angelica Ross, the event celebrated innovation and community while paving the way for the future of Black tech and entrepreneurship.

The week also featured star-studded appearances at the GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles, where Dwayne Johnson and Pharrell Williams joined the industry’s elite in celebration. Additionally, Coco Jones was honored at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul’s Women Behind the Music, highlighting her contributions to the industry.

From red carpets to empowering conferences, let’s take a look at all the celebrities spotted around the country.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good announce their engagement. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe attend the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Olympian Jordan Chiles strikes a pose. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Jordan Chiles attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Skyh Black on the red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Skyh Black attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher share a moment. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Jenn Goicoechea and Usher attend the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Coco Jones attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Coco Jones attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

KJ Smith in all white. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: KJ Smith Black attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown at the 2024 Ebony Power 100. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Jaylen Brown attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Laura Harrier stuns in all black. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Laura Harrier attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Shaboozey and Dwayne Johnson attend 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Shaboozey and Dwayne Johnson attend 2024 GQ Men Of The Year on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for GQ)

Naomi Osaka tips her hat. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Naomi Osaka attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Pharrell Williams in leather. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Pharrell Williams attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Aaron Pierre attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Aaron Pierre attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Cynthia Erivo in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Cynthia Erivo poses at the Ozdust Ball “Wicked” New York City Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Angel Reese and Speedy Morman chat at ComplexCon 2024 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 16: WNBA player Angel Reese (L) of the Chicago Sky speaks with Speedy Morman during the long-form conversation series “360 With Speedy” at ComplexCon 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bun B performs at the Blavity House Block Party. HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 16: Bun B performs at Blavity House Block Party during AfroTech Conference 2024 at George R. Brown Convention Center on November 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AfroTech)

Martin Lawrence and J-Hud take a selfie. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Martin Lawrence appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing November 13, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington and Denzel Washington share a laugh. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 11: (L to R) Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington and Denzel Washington speak onstage at the Netflix Special Screening of “The Piano Lesson” at Ham Yard Hotel on November 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)

Bozoma Saint John Visits the Empire State Building. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Bozoma Saint John visits the Empire State Building on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Coco Jones and Simone Joy Jones at ASCAP’s 16th Annual Women Behind the Music. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Coco Jones and Simone Joy Jones at ASCAP’s 16th Annual Women Behind the Music Event at The Fleur Room on November 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Pharrell and Halle Bailey at the Human Race launch. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Pharrell Williams and Halle Bailey attend an intimate dinner celebrating the launch of the evian x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams limited-edition “Fountain of Youth” bottles on November 12th in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for evian x Humanrace)