HomeCelebrity

Star Gazing: AfroTech 2024, ASCAP Women In Music, Meagan Good, Naomi Osaka And More

From exciting engagement announcements to festivals around the country, this week was filled with moments that kept everyone talking.
Star Gazing: AfroTech 2024, ASCAP Women In Music, Meagan Good, Naomi Osaka And More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Meagan Good attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
By Okla Jones ·

This week was brimming with Black excellence and unforgettable moments that kept us inspired and entertained. At the EBONY Power 100 Gala, the green carpet was a radiant display of cultural pride and unity. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good stole the show with their surprise engagement announcement, showcasing their love and style—Good dazzling in a gold sequin gown and Majors exuding sophistication. Usher, honored as the Global Visionary of the Year, exuded his signature coolness in a black leather ensemble, while Da’Vine Joy Randolph turned heads with a bold rock-inspired look.

Meanwhile, AFROTECH in Houston brought together over 35,000 attendees for a week of transformative networking and empowerment. With standout speakers like Tobe Nwigwe, will.i.am, and Angelica Ross, the event celebrated innovation and community while paving the way for the future of Black tech and entrepreneurship.

The week also featured star-studded appearances at the GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles, where Dwayne Johnson and Pharrell Williams joined the industry’s elite in celebration. Additionally, Coco Jones was honored at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul’s Women Behind the Music, highlighting her contributions to the industry.

From red carpets to empowering conferences, let’s take a look at all the celebrities spotted around the country.

TOPICS: 