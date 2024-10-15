Pharrell Williams Highlights His Life And Creative Journey In ‘Piece By Piece’

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams has long been celebrated as a visionary in music, production, and fashion, with a career spanning iconic hits, innovative production techniques, and trendsetting collaborations in clothing and apparel. From crafting timeless anthems to redefining multiple industries, his influence is undeniable. Now, after years of pushing boundaries in various forms of art, Pharrell is set to share his personal journey on the big screen with his new film Piece by Piece, offering a deeper look into his life story.

The entertainer’s latest endeavor offers an immersive journey into the mind of one of the most innovative artists of our time, using an unexpected medium—animation. Directed by Morgan Neville, the film chronicles Pharrell’s rise from the projects of Virginia Beach to becoming an international cultural icon. With a star-studded soundtrack and guest appearances from the likes of Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, and more, Piece by Piece celebrates the power of imagination and individuality.

As talented as Pharrell is, one of his greatest assets is the humility he exudes. In a candid discussion with ESSENCE, the 51-year-old revealed his initial hesitation about releasing Piece by Piece. “I didn’t want to do a story on my life because I didn’t think my life was particularly interesting,” he admits. “It’s not like I was from one of the caricature-type cities, like New York, LA, or Atlanta, where origin stories are inherently interesting. I just didn’t think VA was going to be interesting, nor did I want to do something self-focused. It felt like listening to a voicemail for an hour straight.”

Pharrell’s curiosity, a key driver of his creativity, eventually won out. Encouraged by his agent and drawn to the idea of using animation as the film’s primary visual medium, Pharrell began to envision the project in a new light. “When I realized I could make it more about being creative and less about reflection, I said, ‘Man, I want Morgan Neville to tell the story.’ I gave him complete autonomy over my story and the music, and when LEGO, Focus, and Universal all said yes, I knew we were onto something special.”

Piece by Piece is not just an origin story; it’s a celebration of imagination in its purest form. The film beautifully captures Pharrell’s journey of turning his differences into his superpower. He reflects, “I didn’t tell the story—Morgan told the story. He did the interviews and pieced together the narrative he felt was most fitting. I gave him full control because I loved what he did with 20 Feet from Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor?. He has this amazing ability to tell stories from unique vantage points.”

The animation, created entirely using LEGO, adds a whimsical layer to the film’s themes of self-discovery and perseverance. Pharrell, who has always embraced innovation, found the medium to be the perfect metaphor for his life. “LEGO is all about building something brick by brick, piece by piece, and that’s exactly how I built my career,” he says. “It’s a reminder that anyone, from anywhere, can create their own path if they stay curious and open to their individuality”

For Pharrell, this new pursuit is not just a film, but a reflection of his ongoing love for music and artistry. Piece by Piece also touches on his deeply personal relationships, particularly with his grandmother, who was instrumental in encouraging his musical pursuits. “My grandmothers were and remain incredibly important to me,” the award-winning musician explains. “Black grandmothers have this way of imparting love that stays with you forever. They’re the foundation.”

As Williams continues to shape culture, not only through his music and fashion but now by sharing his personal story through film. With this project, he opens a new chapter in his journey, proving that his artistic vision remains as influential and inspiring as ever. For anyone that may be struggling to find their voice, Pharrell feels that authenticity is the only direction that one must take.

“Set yourself free,” Williams states. “We have no idea how our insecurities colonize and enslave us. We have no idea how our flaws and our fears enslave us. Man, set yourself free, especially if you’re a creative. Set yourself free and figure out who you are—uninterrupted.”