See Sanaa Lathan’s Best On-Screen Performances

Born on September 19, 1971, Sanaa Lathan has shined in several projects throughout her decades-long career. Whether she’s leading romantic dramas, voicing animated characters, or showcasing her range on TV and in film, her ability to captivate audiences has solidified her as one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents. From her iconic portrayal of Monica Wright in Love & Basketball to her compelling role as Robyn Stewart in The Best Man franchise, Lathan consistently delivers layered performances that resonate with viewers.

In celebration of her 53rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of the roles that have shaped her illustrious journey in television and cinema.

Robyn Stewart, ‘The Best Man’ Robyn Stewart is introduced in The Best Man as the girlfriend of Harper Stewart, played by Taye Diggs. Throughout the franchise, Robyn navigates the trials and tribulations of her relationship with Harper, especially as secrets from his past surface. Lathan’s portrayal gives emotional depth to the character, playing a pivotal role in the film’s iconic cast.

Monica Wright, ‘Love & Basketball’ Wright is a fiercely determined basketball player who dreams of making it to the WNBA. In Love & Basketball, Monica’s love for the game parallels her romantic relationship with her childhood friend, Quincy, played by Omar Epps. Lathan’s portrayal captures Monica’s strength and resilience, as she struggles to balance her passion for basketball with her desire for love. Her chemistry with Epps and her dedication to the role helped turn the film into a staple in Black cinema.

Sidney ‘Sid’ Shaw, ‘Brown Sugar’ In Brown Sugar, Lathan plays Sidney Shaw, a successful music journalist who shares a deep bond with her lifelong friend, Dre, played by Taye Diggs. As Sidney reflects on the evolution of hip-hop and her own life, she begins to question her feelings for Dre, who is caught in a troubled relationship. Lathan’s performance balances Sidney’s professional confidence with her personal vulnerability, making her journey of self-discovery both relatable to viewers.

Andrea Pratt-Bennett, ‘The Family That Preys’ In Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys, Andrea is a career-driven woman whose ambition drives a wedge between her and her family. Married to Chris Bennett, Andrea’s affair with her wealthy boss causes immense turmoil in the film. Lathan’s portrayal of Andrea marks a stark departure from some of her other characters, showcasing Lathan’s versatility as an actress​.

Donna Tubbs, ‘Family Guy’ and ‘The Cleveland Show’ Sanaa Lathan voices Donna Tubbs, a central character in The Cleveland Show and Family Guy. Donna is Cleveland’s loving yet sassy wife and the stepmother to Cleveland Jr. She is known for her sharp wit, strong opinions, and unwavering loyalty to her family. Lathan brings warmth and humor to the character, making Donna a fan favorite in both of these popular animated shows.

Janelle Wilson, ‘The Affair’ In Showtime’s The Affair, Lathan plays Janelle Wilson, the headmistress of a private school and the love interest of Noah Solloway. Janelle is a no-nonsense, fiercely independent woman balancing the duties of running an educational institution while dealing with the racial tensions that arise in her personal and professional life. In Lathan’s portrayal of Janelle, viewers will experience the actress tackling themes of power, race, and romance.