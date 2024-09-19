HomeEntertainment

See Sanaa Lathan’s Best On-Screen Performances

From ‘The Best Man’ to ‘Brown Sugar,’ the acting prowess of this talented entertainer has made her an icon within Black cinema and beyond.
See Sanaa Lathan’s Best On-Screen Performances
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Sanaa Lathan attends 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)
By Okla Jones ·

Born on September 19, 1971, Sanaa Lathan has shined in several projects throughout her decades-long career. Whether she’s leading romantic dramas, voicing animated characters, or showcasing her range on TV and in film, her ability to captivate audiences has solidified her as one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents. From her iconic portrayal of Monica Wright in Love & Basketball to her compelling role as Robyn Stewart in The Best Man franchise, Lathan consistently delivers layered performances that resonate with viewers. 

In celebration of her 53rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of the roles that have shaped her illustrious journey in television and cinema.

TOPICS: 