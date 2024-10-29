‘Ray’ Turns 20: See The Cast Then And Now

HomeEntertainment

From Jamie Foxx to Regina King, here’s where the stars of this classic film have taken their careers since the film’s release 2004.
Two decades since its debut, Ray continues to be celebrated as one of the most powerful biopics in cinema. Directed by Taylor Hackford, the 2004 film chronicles Ray Charles’s journey from his early years in rural Georgia to becoming an international music icon, all while facing personal struggles with addiction, love, and loss. Jamie Foxx’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Ray Charles not only solidified his place among Hollywood’s elite but also brought a nuanced perspective to Charles’s life. The film’s impact resonated deeply, drawing praise for its honest, unfiltered depiction of the highs and lows that shaped the legendary musician.

With its stellar supporting cast, including Regina King, Kerry Washington, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Larenz Tate, Ray brought together powerhouse talents to portray the people closest to Charles. The film remains a tribute to Ray Charles’s cultural influence, musical genius, and resilience, inspiring audiences to connect with his life story.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Ray, then and now.

