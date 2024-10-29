‘Ray’ Turns 20: See The Cast Then And Now

Two decades since its debut, Ray continues to be celebrated as one of the most powerful biopics in cinema. Directed by Taylor Hackford, the 2004 film chronicles Ray Charles’s journey from his early years in rural Georgia to becoming an international music icon, all while facing personal struggles with addiction, love, and loss. Jamie Foxx’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Ray Charles not only solidified his place among Hollywood’s elite but also brought a nuanced perspective to Charles’s life. The film’s impact resonated deeply, drawing praise for its honest, unfiltered depiction of the highs and lows that shaped the legendary musician.

With its stellar supporting cast, including Regina King, Kerry Washington, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Larenz Tate, Ray brought together powerhouse talents to portray the people closest to Charles. The film remains a tribute to Ray Charles’s cultural influence, musical genius, and resilience, inspiring audiences to connect with his life story.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Ray, then and now.

Ray Charles Robinson As the titular character in Ray, Jamie Foxx had a career-defining performance. He is regarded as one of the most iconic and influential musicians in history.

Jamie Foxx Foxx has since remained a prominent figure in Hollywood, with leading roles in films like Django Unchained, Just Mercy, and Project Power. Beyond acting, he has pursued music, producing albums and continuing to showcase his versatility as an entertainer. Foxx also recently launched Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on Netflix and continues to be an influential figure in both film and music.

MV5BMTM3Mjc5NjYzMl5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTYwNzM2NTA3._V1_ Kerry Washington played Della Bea Robinson, Ray’s supportive yet conflicted wife. Her performance highlighted the complexities of loving a man as talented and troubled as Ray Charles.

Kerry Washington Washington rose to widespread fame with her role as Olivia Pope in Scandal, becoming one of the most recognized actresses on television. She has since starred in projects like Little Fires Everywhere and directed episodes of acclaimed series, solidifying her influence in Hollywood as an actress, producer, and director.

Jeff Brown Jeff Brown was Ray’s close friend and manager, and also gave a compelling look at loyalty, betrayal, and the business side of fame.

Clifton Powell Powell has continued his steady career in television and film, with notable roles in Saints & Sinners and The Family Business. He remains a versatile actor and is often celebrated for his ability to bring intensity and complexity to supporting roles.

Margie Hendricks Margie Hendricks was one of the Raelettes and Ray’s lover.

Regina King King has since become a powerhouse in Hollywood, winning an Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk and multiple Emmy Awards for Watchmen and American Crime. Recently, she made her directorial debut with One Night in Miami…, further expanding her influence as an artist and advocate.

Mary Ann Fisher Ellis portrayed Mary Ann Fisher, an early love interest of Ray Charles, adding emotional weight and depth to the story of Ray’s journey through love and loss. Her role helped ground the film’s early narrative and provided context for Ray’s romantic and musical relationships​.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Ellis has gone on to receive widespread acclaim for roles in Lovecraft Country and King Richard, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. She continues to earn praise for her powerful performances and advocacy for representation in Hollywood.

Gossie McKee Gossie McKee was Ray’s early bandmate.

Terrence Howard Howard is known for his role as Lucious Lyon in Empire, which ran for six seasons. He appeared in numerous films such as Red Tails, and The Best Man, and recently starred in Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Quincy Jones Tate portrayed a young Quincy Jones, highlighting the early days of a friendship that would eventually become influential in both men’s careers.

Larenz Tate Tate continues to act in popular series like Power Book II: Ghost and appeared in Girls Trip. Known for his charm and versatility, Tate remains a fan favorite and continues to work on high-profile projects.

Fathead Newman Woodbine’s portrayal of Fathead Newman, Ray’s saxophonist, emphasized the spirit of jazz and camaraderie among musicians, highlighting Ray’s interactions within his band​.

Bokeem Woodbine Woodbine has remained active in film and television, with roles in Fargo, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the recent series Halo. His unique style and ability to tackle complex characters make him a respected actor in Hollywood.

Wilbur Brassfield Pierce played Wilbur Brassfield, one of Ray’s managers, giving insight into the business dynamics that shaped Ray’s career​.