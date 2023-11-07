Jamie Foxx Is Empowering Black And Minority Directors In ‘The Burial’ And Beyond

In the midst of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, many actors have been out of work due to ongoing discussions about better pay. While some are slowly returning to work, actors like Jamie Foxx are going the extra mile to work with both Black and minority directors in film.

Foxx’s most recent movie, The Burial, secured a spot as the number one watched movie on Prime Video. It’s not only proof of the Texas native’s acting skill but also demonstrates his unwavering commitment to building a more inclusive and diverse community within Hollywood. Foxx’s willingness to collaborate with directors whose work may not typically garner the same box office numbers underscores his dedication to amplifying and nurturing underrepresented diverse voices in the industry.

From collaborating with directors whose unique stories deserve a spotlight to stepping into the director’s chair himself, Foxx is a trailblazer in championing Black and minority directors. Join us as we explore the extraordinary journey of a man whose influence reaches far beyond the silver screen, and whose dedication to diversity in filmmaking is creating ripples of change in an industry known for its resistance to it.

Maggie Betts and The Burial (2023)

Alan Ruck as Mike Allred and Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary in The Burial

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Foxx’s collaboration with director Maggie Betts on The Burial has once again demonstrated his commitment to working with diverse talent behind the camera. In The Burial, he plays lawyer Willie Gary, and with Betts’ direction has brought her vision to life, and Foxx’s involvement has helped her story reach a wider audience.

Juel Taylor and They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

Where To Watch: Netflix

Offering a healthy dose of comedic relief in this sci-fi mystery as Slick Charles, They Cloned Tyrone is a masterwork from Juel Taylor, that has left fans wanting a sequel. This movie serves as a prime illustration of Jamie Foxx’s versatility in effortlessly embracing a spectrum of roles, seamlessly transitioning between the serious and comedic with finesse.

Kemp Powers and Soul (2020)

Where To Watch: Disney +

Foxx lent his voice to the Pixar animated film Soul, directed by Kemp Powers. He plays Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher, who finds himself at a crossroads in life.The film beautifully explores themes of identity and purpose, and Foxx’s collaboration with Powers highlights the power of diversity in storytelling.

Destin Daniel Cretton and Just Mercy (2019)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Starring alongside Michael B. Jordan, Foxx’s role in Just Mercy, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, sheds light on important social issues as it pertains to the Black community. Following his graduation from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson’s path leads him to Alabama, where he provides legal defense to those unjustly accused. Among his cases is that of Walter McMillian (played by Foxx), a man sentenced to death in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite the presence of evidence that exonerates him.

Jamie Foxx’s Directorial Debut, All-Star Weekend (2023)

Where To Watch: Unreleased

While Foxx has been a prominent figure in front of the camera, he’s also stepping into the world of directing. His sports comedy-drama film All-Star Weekend is an exciting milestone in his career, as he continues to contribute to the diversity of voices in the industry. Co-written with Donald “Speedy” Caldwell Jr., the movie will include Gerard Butler and Robert Downey Jr.