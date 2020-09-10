Chicago born actor Larenz Tate has been a staple in Black TV and cinema since securing his role at O-Dog in the film Menace II Society. We got to see him flex his skill by transitioning into the heartthrob role in films like Love Jones and into more action-packed dramas like the Dead Presidents and the hit Starz series Power.
What’s remained consistent is not only Tate’s passion for his craft, but that his famous good looks seem to be frozen in time. Tate recently celebrated his 45th birthday looking just as great as he did in his very first role. In a video shared on his Instagram, the birthday boy thanked his fans for the birthday wishes and their continued support. “It truly means a lot to me from the bottom of my heart,” Tate says. “I appreciate it whether it was a voicemail, text, an email or comments on my page celebrating life. It means more than words can express.”
Not only do we appreciate this Virgo brother for all of the classics he’s delivered to our screens, but also for proving the age-old theory that “Black don’t crack.”
Scroll through this timeline of Larenz Tate looking fine throughout the years.
1994
This 1994 shoot featuring Tate in his hometown of Chicago brought back so many memories!
1995
A young Tate poses with his 'Dead Presidents' co-star N'Bushe Wright.
1995
Hey young world! We'll never forget his "Get Shorty" premiere appearance in 1995.
HOLLYWOOD - OCTOBER 12: Actror Larenz Tate attenidng the premiere of "Get Shorty" on October 12, 1995 at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
1997
Who didn't fall in love with Darius Lovehall in "Love Jones?"
1998
Blast from the past! Larenz turned heads at the "Why Do Fools Fall In Love" premiere in New York City.
2000
Remember Larenz's cornrow era? Epic!
2002
Skin goals! Tate posts up with another ageless actor, Halle Berry, at a 2002 Pre-Oscar Party for "Monster's Ball"
2003
We're loving Larenz's dapper look from his red carpet appearance at the "A Man Apart" premiere.
2004
Tate takes a portrait at the 2004 Toronto International Film Festival.
Larenz Tate during 2004 Toronto International Film Festival - "Crash" Portraits at Intercontinental in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)
2004
We love this couple moment with Tate and his wife Tomasina during Genius: A Night For Ray Charles in Los Angeles.
2005
Here he is letting his star shine at the 9th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Awards Gala Ceremony.
2006
We found this amazing photo of Larenz at the 'Waist Deep' press conference in LA.
2009
Say cheese! That smile is timeless.
2014
Who remembers this jam session with Tyrese, Ludacris, and Larenz 2014 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards?
2015
Larenz Tate plays Shawn Cook in Game Of Silence.
2016
Tate flashed a smile with his "Game of Silence" costars during an NBCUniversal press tour.
2016
This "Love Jones" reunion at the Uptown Honors Hollywood Celebration gave us instant flashbacks.
2017
Our guy was all smiles at the "Girls Trip" premiere.
2018
We love his dapper swag at the "Equalizer 2" premiere.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 17: Larenz Tate attends premiere of Columbia Picture's "Equalizer 2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
2019
Ok Governor Tate! We're loving this look at the "Power" season 6 red carpet premiere.