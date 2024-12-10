9 Sweet Photos Of Teyana Taylor And Her Daughters

Today is Teyana Taylor’s birthday, and she’s 34, if you can believe it!

Although she’s known as a prolific singer, dancer, and now choreographer and creative director, she takes pride in being a mother to her two young daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert, with the help of ex-NBA superstar and estranged husband, Iman Shumpert.

Although the two filed for divorce in January 2023, after seven years of marriage, they waited carefully to announce the separation, keeping their two girls in mind. Even though their marriage didn’t work out, they ensured they would remain “best friends” to co-parent their two daughters successfully, and issued the following statement on social media. “Most importantly, we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she said.

Taylor doesn’t play about her family, and in April 2021, she told Forbes that her daughters are her “best friends.” In a 2024 Breakfast Club interview, she said, “I shaped my life to be around my kids.”

While she chooses to co-parent with Shumpert, Taylor is a hands-on parent. She regularly vacations with them and engages in fun, family-filled activities, including taking them to work engagements. Below are some adorable of Taylor and her girls over the years!

01 01 Teyana And Her Girls Slaying The Carpet Teyana and her girls attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Book of Clarence” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Teyana Taylor (L), Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Book of Clarence” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

02 02 Picture Perfect! Teyana Taylor and Junie Shumpert attend the Culture Creators Leaders & Innovators Awards Brunch at the Beverly Hilton on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Teyana Taylor and daughter Junie Shumpert attend the Culture Creators Leaders & Innovators Awards Brunch at the Beverly Hilton on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators Awards Brunch)

03 03 Matching In Denim! The girls at the New York premiere of “A Thousand and One” held at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 on March 27, 2023 in New York City. Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor and Rue Rose Shumpert at the New York Premiere of “A Thousand and One” held at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

04 04 It’s A Family Affair! Teyana Taylor, Junie and Rue Rose, and Iman Shumpert attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “A Thousand And One” Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 22: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Junie and Rue Rose, and Iman Shumpert attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “A Thousand And One” Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features)

05 05 Center Stage! Teyana Taylor and Junie attend “You Be There” Screening at The Gathering Spot on August 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 11: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Teyana Taylor and daughter Iman “Junie” Shumpert attend “You Be There” Screening at The Gathering Spot on August 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

06 06 A Sweet Moment! Teyana Taylor performs while holding her daughter, Junie during Dave Chappelle’s Block Party on August 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. DAYTON, OHIO – AUGUST 25: Teyana Taylor performs while holding her daughter during Dave Chappelle’s Block Party on August 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

07 07 Posing At ESSENCE Fest! Teyana Taylor and daughter Junie attend 2018 Essence Street Style Festival on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Essence) BROOKLYN, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Teyana Taylor and daughter Junie attend 2018 Essence Street Style Festival on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Essence)

08 08 Shining On The Carpet! Teyana Taylor and her daughter Iman attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Teyana Taylor and her daughter Iman attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)