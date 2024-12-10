HomeLifestyle

9 Sweet Photos Of Teyana Taylor And Her Daughters

The multihyphenate entertainer takes pride in her most important role yet, being a mother to daughters Junie and Rose Rue.
By Dominique Fluker ·

Today is Teyana Taylor’s birthday, and she’s 34, if you can believe it!

Although she’s known as a prolific singer, dancer, and now choreographer and creative director, she takes pride in being a mother to her two young daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert, with the help of ex-NBA superstar and estranged husband, Iman Shumpert.

Although the two filed for divorce in January 2023, after seven years of marriage, they waited carefully to announce the separation,  keeping their two girls in mind. Even though their marriage didn’t work out, they ensured they would remain “best friends” to co-parent their two daughters successfully, and issued the following statement on social media. “Most importantly, we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she said.

Taylor doesn’t play about her family, and in April 2021, she told Forbes that her daughters are her “best friends.” In a 2024 Breakfast Club interview, she said, “I shaped my life to be around my kids.” 

While she chooses to co-parent with Shumpert, Taylor is a hands-on parent. She regularly vacations with them and engages in fun, family-filled activities, including taking them to work engagements. Below are some adorable of Taylor and her girls over the years! 

