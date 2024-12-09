Teyana Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

There’s no doubt that Teyana Taylor is a powerhouse of many talents—from music and acting and her undeniable presence in the world. But we can’t stop overthinking her bold beauty moments over the years.

In 2011 she made a statement on the red carpet for Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family premiere with her big curls, bold mascara, and clear lip gloss. Fast forward to 2016, and she delivered a number of iconic beauty moments. For one, at the Atlanta Black Pride 20 Jump/Off Block Party, she showcased a pink ombre hairstyle, long eyelashes, and a pink lip. Then, at The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, she sported a wet blonde look, gold eyeshadow, and a nude lip.

At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she debuted a sleek bob hairstyle paired with bronzer on the cheeks for a stunning look with minimal effort. The following year, Taylor opted for glamorous bundles and a bold red lip at the VH1 Divas Holiday Party. During the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, she made a show stopping entrance with a chic pixie cut and bright red lipstick, proving her to be a beauty icon.

Taylor also showcased her stunning edges with boho braids at the 2021 Met Gala. This was, of course, before another unforgettable look at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where her hairstyle reminded us of the film Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. In 2023, she attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival and reminded us that sometimes all it takes to complete a beauty look is a headscarf.

In honor of the star’s 34 birthday today, here are her most iconic beauty looks of all time.