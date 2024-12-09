HomeBeauty

Teyana Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

From pink ombré hair to bronzer-clad cheeks, take a look at the star's best beauty moments in honor of her 34th birthday.
By Larry Stansbury ·

There’s no doubt that Teyana Taylor is a powerhouse of many talents—from music and acting and her undeniable presence in the world. But we can’t stop overthinking her bold beauty moments over the years.

In 2011 she made a statement on the red carpet for Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family premiere with her big curls, bold mascara, and clear lip gloss. Fast forward to 2016, and she delivered a number of iconic beauty moments. For one, at the Atlanta Black Pride 20 Jump/Off Block Party, she showcased a pink ombre hairstyle, long eyelashes, and a pink lip. Then, at The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, she sported a wet blonde look, gold eyeshadow, and a nude lip.

At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she debuted a sleek bob hairstyle paired with bronzer on the cheeks for a stunning look with minimal effort. The following year, Taylor opted for glamorous bundles and a bold red lip at the VH1 Divas Holiday Party. During the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, she made a show stopping entrance with a chic pixie cut and bright red lipstick, proving her to be a beauty icon.

Taylor also showcased her stunning edges with boho braids at the 2021 Met Gala. This was, of course, before another unforgettable look at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where her hairstyle reminded us of the film Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. In 2023, she attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival and reminded us that sometimes all it takes to complete a beauty look is a headscarf.

In honor of the star’s 34 birthday today, here are her most iconic beauty looks of all time.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 02: Actress Teyana Taylor on stage during the Atlanta Black Pride 20 Jump/Off Block Party at Legendary Club Rain on September 2, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 2: Teyana Taylor attends 2016 VH1’s Divas Holiday at Kings Theatre on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Teyana Taylor attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Teyana Taylor walks the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Teyana Taylor attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 30: Teyana Taylor attends the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at The Woodruff Arts Center & Symphony Hall on August 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage)
LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 01: Recording artist/actress Teyana Taylor arrives at Apex Social Club at Palms Casino Resort on September 1, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Teyana Taylor attends Rihanna’s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 26: Teyana Taylor wears a black shirt, a black and gray leopard print long trench coat, a blue earring, outside Mugler, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021, on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
US singer Teyana Taylor attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP) (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Teyana Taylor attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Teyana Taylor attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Teyana Taylor attends the Pre Grammy celebration at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles on February 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 11: Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Teyana Taylor at the Versace x NET-A-PORTER event in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California on March 7, 2024. (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Teyana Taylor attends the Culture Creators Leaders & Innovators Awards Brunch at the Beverly Hilton on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators Awards Brunch)
Teyana Taylor at the David Yurman Men’s x NBA Launch Event held at the Hollywood Athletic Club on July 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor attends the 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Teyana Taylor speaks onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai’s Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Teyana Taylor attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 After Party at Crane Club Restaurant on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)
