Star Gazing: CultureCon NYC, Paris Fashion Week, Meagan Good, Zendaya And More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor and Meagan Good attend The Push Back Against Project 2025 hosted by Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good and Maurice Mitchell at The Gathering Spot on September 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

With the fall season in full effect, the stars were definitely on the scene. This week saw Black excellence on display as celebrities lit up events coast to coast, from New York City to Los Angeles and Atlanta.

As part of CultureCon NYC, stars flocked to Netflix’s A Celebration of Icons & Legends at the opening night party, while Janelle Monáe and Questlove set the vibe at Audible and Higher Ground’s The Wonder of Stevie event. In Atlanta, Jeezy hosted his lavish Sno Gala, drawing the city’s most stylish figures. Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good, and Maurice Mitchell held an impactful salon in Los Angeles to push back against Project 2025. From glamorous red carpets to intimate, action-oriented conversations, these Black celebrities made their presence known.

Here’s a look at the stars who made waves this week.

The First Lady speaks. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Michelle Obama speaks on stage as Audible And Higher Ground Host “The Wonder Of Stevie” Event At CultureCon on October 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Audible)

Remy Ma performs at Netflix event in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Remy Ma performs during Netflix Presents: A Celebration of Icons & Legends – CultureCon Opening Night Party at Boom at the Top of the Standard on October 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix)

Janelle Monáe rocks the crowd. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Janelle Monáe performs as Audible And Higher Ground Host “The Wonder Of Stevie” Event At CultureCon on October 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Audible)

Aldis Hodge at CultureCon.

Tia Lowry shares a laugh with her famous friends.

Pharrell Williams attends The LEGO Group’s Immersive Experience LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Pharrell Williams attends The LEGO Group x Pharrell Williams Immersive Experience on October 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The LEGO Group)

Lecrae and Will Smith have a conversation. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Lecrae and Will Smith speak onstage at An Evening with Will Smith at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Peace. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Spike Lee attends the Lacoste Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Common and Pete Rock appear with Jennifer Hudson. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Common and Pete Rock appear with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing on October 3, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Zendaya spotted in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Zendaya attends Louis Vuitton at the Louvre during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna seen out celebrating ASAP Rocky’s Birthday. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna seen out celebrating ASAP Rocky’s Birthday on October 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)