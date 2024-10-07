HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: CultureCon NYC, Paris Fashion Week, Meagan Good, Zendaya And More

Celebrities kicked off the month of October by shining at events, premieres and activations worldwide.
Star Gazing: CultureCon NYC, Paris Fashion Week, Meagan Good, Zendaya And More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor and Meagan Good attend The Push Back Against Project 2025 hosted by Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good and Maurice Mitchell at The Gathering Spot on September 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

With the fall season in full effect, the stars were definitely on the scene. This week saw Black excellence on display as celebrities lit up events coast to coast, from New York City to Los Angeles and Atlanta.

As part of CultureCon NYC, stars flocked to Netflix’s A Celebration of Icons & Legends at the opening night party, while Janelle Monáe and Questlove set the vibe at Audible and Higher Ground’s The Wonder of Stevie event. In Atlanta, Jeezy hosted his lavish Sno Gala, drawing the city’s most stylish figures. Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good, and Maurice Mitchell held an impactful salon in Los Angeles to push back against Project 2025. From glamorous red carpets to intimate, action-oriented conversations, these Black celebrities made their presence known.

Here’s a look at the stars who made waves this week.

TOPICS: 