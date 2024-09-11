22 Of Taraji P. Henson’s Knockout Beauty Moments

Gotham/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson’s stellar acting in classics like Baby Boy and Hustle & Flow aren’t the only things she deserves awards for. The TPH By Taraji founder deserves them for her trendsetting beauty looks, too.

Remember when she hosted the BET Awards this year and rocked seven different hairstyles? The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star had an angled bob on the red carpet and honored late singer Aaliyah wearing a ‘90s fringe hairstyle with a deep side part.

And not only is she all about the hair, Henson loves to play with makeup, too. At the 2024 Met Gala, Henson was pretty in pink with pops of the hue on her eyes and lips. To drive home “The Garden of Time” theme, she adorned her hair with pink flowers.

Rewinding back to 2016, the Howard University alum took a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. There, she wore golden shimmery eyeshadow and long lashes. In 2017, she channeled Diana Ross at the Billboard Women in Music Awards with her afro hair, dramatic lashes, and pink lip. Before this, she saw a signature red lipstick, and a side part, to be fit for the 2015 55th Monte Carlo TV Festival.

Most recently, the actress debuted a new orange pixie cut at the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiere— just in time for fall.

In celebration of her 54th birthday today, take a look back at TK of her knockout beauty moments.

01 01

02 02 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 05: Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 14th Annual Elton John Academy Awards viewing party held at the Pacific Design Center on March 5, 2006 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

03 03 Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives to the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 17495_MB_0160.JPG

04 04 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Taraji P. Henson poses for a portrait during the 40th NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for NAACP)

05 05 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Actress Taraji P. Henson winner of the Best Actress award poses in the press room during the 2009 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

06 06 LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 02: Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S 6 and Galaxy S 6 Edge at Quixote Studios on April 2, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

07 07 SANTA MONICA, CA – FEBRUARY 25: Actress Taraji P. Henson during the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

08 08 HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

09 09 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 23: Taraji P. Henson attends “Empire” & “Star” Celebrate FOX’s New Wednesday Night – Red Carpet at One World Observatory on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

10 10 HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

11 11 NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Actress Taraji P. Henson visits Build Studio to discuss the movie “Proud Mary” at Build Studio on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

12 12 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 07: Taraji P. Henson attends the 2018 amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on February 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)

13 13 WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Taraji P. Henson attends Paramount Pictures’ “What Men Want” Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

14 14 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Host Taraji P. Henson attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

15 15 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Taraji P. Henson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)

16 16 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Taraji P. Henson attends the Critics Choice Association Presents The 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)

17 17 Taraji P. Henson at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

18 18 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Taraji P. Henson attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE )

19 19 Taraji P. Henson at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 4, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

20 20 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Taraji P. Henson attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

21 21 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)