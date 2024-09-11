HomeBeauty

22 Of Taraji P. Henson’s Knockout Beauty Moments

From signature bobs to dramatic lashes, look back on the actress’s best beauty looks in honor of her birthday today.
22 Of Taraji P. Henson’s Knockout Beauty Moments
Gotham/Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·

Taraji P. Henson’s stellar acting in classics like Baby Boy and Hustle & Flow aren’t the only things she deserves awards for. The TPH By Taraji founder deserves them for her trendsetting beauty looks, too. 

Remember when she hosted the BET Awards this year and rocked seven different hairstyles? The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star had an angled bob on the red carpet and honored late singer Aaliyah wearing a ‘90s fringe hairstyle with a deep side part. 

And not only is she all about the hair, Henson loves to play with makeup, too. At the 2024 Met Gala, Henson was pretty in pink with pops of the hue on her eyes and lips. To drive home “The Garden of Time” theme, she adorned her hair with pink flowers. 

Rewinding back to 2016, the Howard University alum took a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. There, she wore golden shimmery eyeshadow and long lashes. In 2017, she channeled Diana Ross at the Billboard Women in Music Awards with her afro hair, dramatic lashes, and pink lip. Before this, she saw a signature red lipstick, and a side part, to be fit for the 2015 55th Monte Carlo TV Festival.

Most recently, the actress debuted a new orange pixie cut at the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiere— just in time for fall. 

In celebration of her 54th birthday today, take a look back at TK of her knockout beauty moments.

TOPICS: 