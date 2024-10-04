HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Victoria Monét, KAYTRANADA, Jaden Smith And More

Today’s list also includes Leon Bridges’ eponymous album, and a collaboration between Lecrae and BEAM titled “Lift Me Up.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. This week’s new music releases offer an exciting variety of talent and collaborations across several genres. 

Today, Victoria Monét continues her amazing year with the deluxe edition of JAGUAR II, while Tee Grizzley delivers the emotional Post Traumatic, featuring big names like J. Cole, Tink, and Fridayy, among others. A$AP Ferg, Future, and Mike WiLL Made-It team up for the electrifying “Allure,” while Leon Bridges returns with his soulful self-titled album Leon. Today’s list also includes releases from Kiana Ledé, Jaden Smith, Lecrae, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

