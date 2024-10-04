Best New Music This Week: Victoria Monét, KAYTRANADA, Jaden Smith And More

Happy Friday, folks. This week’s new music releases offer an exciting variety of talent and collaborations across several genres.

Today, Victoria Monét continues her amazing year with the deluxe edition of JAGUAR II, while Tee Grizzley delivers the emotional Post Traumatic, featuring big names like J. Cole, Tink, and Fridayy, among others. A$AP Ferg, Future, and Mike WiLL Made-It team up for the electrifying “Allure,” while Leon Bridges returns with his soulful self-titled album Leon. Today’s list also includes releases from Kiana Ledé, Jaden Smith, Lecrae, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

Victoria Monét – ‘JAGUAR II: Deluxe’ The multitalented Victoria Monét continues her successful 2024 run with the deluxe version of the Grammy Award-winning JAGUAR. Stream JAGUAR II: Deluxe HERE.

Jaden – “D.U.M.B.” Ahead of his upcoming EP 2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love, Jaden Smith drops his new single “D.U.M.B.” Check it out HERE.

Kiana Ledé – “Space And P*ssy” Kiana Ledé is preparing to release her third album, Cut Times. In the meantime, she gifts fans with the song “Space And Pussy.” Hear it HERE.

KAYTRANADA ft. Childish Gambino – “Witchy” The DJ and producer released a music video Wednesday for “Witchy” featuring Childish Gambino, off his latest album Timeless. Watch the visual HERE.

Lecrae ft. BEAM – "Lift Me Up" Today, the four-time Grammy Award-winning rapper released his new single and accompanying visual for "Lift Me Up," featuring New Orleans native BEAM. Watch the video HERE.

Leon Bridges – ‘Leon’ Today, Leon Bridges drops his highly-anticipated self-titled, fourth studio release. Stream the 13-track album HERE.

Tee Grizzley – ‘Post Traumatic’ Tee Grizzley drops his new project, and it includes contributions from the likes of J. Cole, Future and more. Check out the 24-track album HERE.

A$AP Ferg, Future, and Mike WiLL Made-It – “Allure” A$AP Ferg, Future, and Mike WiLL Made-It come together for a high energy track titled “Allure.” Listen to it HERE.