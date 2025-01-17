Best New Music This Week: Keke Palmer, Jagged Edge, THEY. And More

Happy Friday, folks. We’re back again with some amazing music for you and yours to vibe to this weekend.

Gearing up for the release of One Of Them Days, her upcoming buddy comedy with SZA, the talented Keke Palmer drops the 4-track EP, A Story By: Keke Palmer. Today, the legendary R&B group Jagged Edge returns with a new single titled “Just Might Get It,” Jhonni Blaze and Method Man connect for “Please Don’t Break My Heart,” and the group THEY. unveils “Choosin.” Our list also includes music from Ella Fitzgerald, Lee Vasi, 4Fargo, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

Keke Palmer ft. DivaGurl – ‘A Story By: Keke Palmer’ In celebration of the release of One Of Them Days, the multifaceted Keke Palmer released the four-song EP A Story By: Keke Palmer. Listen to it HERE. 1.86.0-WWUSGQJBK2X5AVYIPPMGB25PFE.0.1-5

Jagged Edge – “Just Might Get It” Grammy Award winning R&B icons Jagged Edge are set to captivate fans once again with the release of their new single, “JUST MIGHT GET IT.” Stream the record HERE.

Ella Fitzgerald – “The Moment of Truth – Live At The Coliseum” Ahead of the release of The Moment Of Truth: Ella At The Coliseum, the iconic Ella Fitzgerald drops the single of the same name. Listen to the record HERE.

TAVE ft. Kenyon Dixon – “Laid Back / Old Skool Chevy” TAVE and Kenyon Dixon link up for “Laid Back/Old Skool Chevy,” a record that curates an image of the easygoing cruise of the old-school Chevy mixed with the nostalgia of 90s R&B and Neo-Soul. Hear it HERE.

4Fargo ft. Eric Bellinger – “Your Love Is Gold” 4Fargo and Eric Bellinger connect on the track “Your Love Is Gold.” Hear the song HERE.

Busta Rhymes & YG Marley – “Treasure & Gold” The genres of hip-hop and reggae music collide on “Treasure & Gold,” and collaboration between Busta Rhymes and YG Marley. Check it out HERE. 1.86.0-YSY7HBWPH47LGDDBYK5JXTFAS4.0.1-4

Jhonni Blaze ft. Method Man – “Please Don’t Break My Heart” Jhonni Blaze and hip-hop legend Method Man have joined forces on the captivating new single, “Don’t Break My Heart.” Listen to the collaboration HERE.

THEY. – “Choosin” The music duo from California drops “Choosin,” an emotional track with a smooth, upbeat tempo. Check out the new song HERE.