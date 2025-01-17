HomeEntertainment

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Jhonni Blaze and Method Man titled “Please Don’t Break My Heart” and a new single from the iconic Ella Fitgerald’s upcoming live concert album.
Best New Music This Week: Keke Palmer, Jagged Edge, THEY. And More
Happy Friday, folks. We’re back again with some amazing music for you and yours to vibe to this weekend.

Gearing up for the release of One Of Them Days, her upcoming buddy comedy with SZA, the talented Keke Palmer drops the 4-track EP, A Story By: Keke Palmer. Today, the legendary R&B group Jagged Edge returns with a new single titled “Just Might Get It,” Jhonni Blaze and Method Man connect for “Please Don’t Break My Heart,” and the group THEY. unveils “Choosin.” Our list also includes music from Ella Fitzgerald, Lee Vasi, 4Fargo, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

