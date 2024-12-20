SZA Unveils The Highly-Anticipated ‘LANA,’ Featuring New Tracks

Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records have released LANA, the highly anticipated expanded edition of SZA’s Grammy-winning album SOS.

Leading the charge is the brand-new single “Drive,” produced by ThankGod4Cody and Billy Lemon. Its cinematic music video, directed by Bradley Calder and starring Ben Stiller, captures the song’s raw emotion.

The expanded album also features standout tracks, including the Grammy-nominated “Saturn,” “30 for 30” with Kendrick Lamar, “Kitchen,” and the intriguingly titled “Scorsese Baby Daddy.”

This release marks the culmination of an extraordinary year for SZA, who has racked up accolades from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, iHeartRadio Awards, MTV VMAs, and more. Her original SOS album, certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA, dominated the Billboard 200 for nearly two years, earning additional multi-Platinum certifications for hits like “Low” and “Good Days.”

Looking ahead, SZA and Lamar will co-headline the Grand National Tour, taking over 19 stadiums across North America in 2025. The deluxe album, now available on all major streaming platforms, showcases the artistry that has made the New Jersey native a global superstar.

Fans can also purchase exclusive merchandise bundles at shop.szasos.com.