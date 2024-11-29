What’s New And Black On Netflix In December

As we enter into the eye of the holiday season, Netflix is set to deliver a diverse array of films, series, and specials that highlight Black talent and stories. From classic comedies to compelling dramas, this December offers a rich selection of entertainment that celebrates Black culture and narratives.

Notable additions this month include Tyler Perry’s historical drama The Six Triple Eight, Queen Latifah shining in The Equalizer series, and a new stand-up special from Jamie Foxx. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, inspiration, or thrilling action, this month’s lineup has something for everyone. Mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy a festive season filled with exceptional storytelling and performances.

Take a look at What’s New and Black on Netflix.

Daddy Day Care – (12/1) Eddie Murphy stars in this family-friendly comedy as Charlie Hinton, a father who, after losing his job, decides to open a daycare center.

Faster – (12/1) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes on a darker role as Driver, an ex-convict on a mission to avenge his brother’s death.

Little – (12/1) This inventive comedy stars Regina Hall as Jordan Sanders, a tech mogul transformed into her 13-year-old self, portrayed by Marsai Martin. Issa Rae plays April, Jordan’s overworked assistant, who becomes her confidante during this unexpected journey.

The Dark Tower – (12/1) Idris Elba stars as Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, in this adaptation of Stephen King’s epic series.

Top Five – (12/1) Written, directed by, and starring Chris Rock, this comedy-drama follows Andre Allen, a comedian grappling with his career and personal life. Rosario Dawson co-stars as Chelsea Brown, and the film features cameos from Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, and more.

30 for 30 Collection – (12/2) This acclaimed ESPN documentary series delves into pivotal sports moments and figures. Highlights include: “Bad Boys”: Explores the Detroit Pistons’ late ’80s dominance.

“Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies”: Chronicles the intense rivalry between these NBA teams.

“Sole Man”: Examines Sonny Vaccaro’s influence on basketball and sneaker culture.

“This Magic Moment”: Revisits the Orlando Magic’s rise in the ’90s.

“This Was the XFL”: Looks into the short-lived football league’s history.

“Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks”: Highlights Miller’s legendary performances against the Knicks.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… – (12/10) Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Jamie Foxx returns to his stand-up roots in this Netflix Original special. Known for his dynamic storytelling and sharp wit, Foxx delivers a performance that blends humor with personal anecdotes, showcasing his versatility and comedic prowess.

The Equalizer [Seasons 1-3] – (12/16) Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative using her skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. This reboot of the classic series combines action and social justice themes, with Latifah bringing depth and nuance to the role of a vigilante balancing personal and professional challenges.

The Six Triple Eight – (12/20) Directed by Tyler Perry and starring Kerry Washington, this historical drama tells the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female unit deployed overseas during World War II.