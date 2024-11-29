HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In December

This month, the streamer’s lineup celebrates Black talent with classic comedies, powerful dramas, thrilling adventures, and live sports events to light up your holiday season.
As we enter into the eye of the holiday season, Netflix is set to deliver a diverse array of films, series, and specials that highlight Black talent and stories. From classic comedies to compelling dramas, this December offers a rich selection of entertainment that celebrates Black culture and narratives.

Notable additions this month include Tyler Perry’s historical drama The Six Triple Eight, Queen Latifah shining in The Equalizer series, and a new stand-up special from Jamie Foxx. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, inspiration, or thrilling action, this month’s lineup has something for everyone. Mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy a festive season filled with exceptional storytelling and performances.

