What’s New and Black On Netflix In November

This month, Netflix is packed with an impressive lineup of films, documentaries, and series, spotlighting some of Hollywood’s finest creators. From blockbuster franchises to heartwarming holiday rom-coms, this month’s releases cater to a wide array of interests.

Some highlights include Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in the adaptation of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, a closer look at the powerful life of Whitney Houston, and a competitive sports series featuring elite athletes as they go for gold. Each title brings a unique perspective, shedding light on the talents of Black actors and the stories of BIPOC communities around the world.

Check out the must-watch movies and series coming to Netflix in November.

Whitney – (11/1) This documentary explores the life of the iconic Whitney Houston, drawing from personal interviews and rare footage. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film provides an intimate look into Houston’s musical journey and personal struggles, celebrating her legacy in the music industry.

The Scorpion King – (11/1) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his film debut as Mathayus in The Scorpion King, a spin-off of The Mummy franchise. This action-adventure follows his journey to avenge his brother’s death. Johnson’s powerful on-screen presence brings strength and charisma to this thrilling storyline.

Meet Me Next Christmas – (11/6) Christina Milian stars in this festive rom-com about the magic of love and the holiday season. In Meet Me Next Christmas, Milian’s comedic timing and heartwarming performance remind us why she’s a fan favorite during the holiday season.

Focus – (11/10) Will Smith and Margot Robbie deliver sizzling performances in this crime thriller centered on a seasoned con artist and his protégé. Smith brings his signature charm, keeping viewers hooked as the story dives deep into deception, romance, and high-stakes cons.

Rob Peace – (11/11) In this drama based on the real-life story of Rob Peace, a Yale graduate who struggled with his past and the world of drug dealing, Jay Will stars alongside Mary J. Blige and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The powerful performances offer a nuanced take on a brilliant life gone awry.

The Fast and Furious Franchise – (11/12) Fans of the Fast and Furious series can relive the high-octane thrill with stars like Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Tyrese, and Bow Wow. Each film in the franchise combines action with heart, celebrating a cast that highlights diversity and family values.

Sprint 2 – (11/13) This sports documentary series goes behind the scenes with Olympic athletes as they train, face challenges, and strive for victory. Sprint 2 captures the highs and lows of competition, giving a glimpse into the lives of these determined athletes.

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 – (11/20) Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled are on a mission to find the next big hip-hop star in Rhythm + Flow. The competition heats up with a talented roster of contestants showcasing their skills, aiming to make their mark in the music industry.

Our Oceans – (11/20) Narrated by Barack Obama, this documentary series takes viewers on a journey into Earth’s oceans. Our Oceans illuminates the beauty of marine life and the challenges these ecosystems face, using Obama’s narration to guide audiences through this awe-inspiring exploration.

The Piano Lesson – (11/22) Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Deadwyler star in this adaptation of August Wilson’s play, which follows a family torn between selling or keeping a symbolic heirloom. With intense performances, this film explores themes of heritage, identity, and family bonds. The Piano Lesson. (L-R) John David Washington as Boy Willie, Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, Michael Potts as Wining Boy and Ray Fisher as Lymon in The Piano Lesson. Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2024