What’s New and Black On Netflix In November

From classic films to original content, there’s something for everyone this month on the digital streamer.
By Okla Jones

This month, Netflix is packed with an impressive lineup of films, documentaries, and series, spotlighting some of Hollywood’s finest creators. From blockbuster franchises to heartwarming holiday rom-coms, this month’s releases cater to a wide array of interests.

Some highlights include Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in the adaptation of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, a closer look at the powerful life of Whitney Houston, and a competitive sports series featuring elite athletes as they go for gold. Each title brings a unique perspective, shedding light on the talents of Black actors and the stories of BIPOC communities around the world.

Check out the must-watch movies and series coming to Netflix in November.

