Eye Candy: 35 Fine Photos Of Nas Over The Years

Nas interviewed onstage at “Distant Relatives: Nas And Damian Marley” at the GRAMMY Museum on March 27, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones is entering his 51st year, and despite beginning his rap career as a teenager, the Virgo quinquagenarian still manages to look as good, and as youthful, as he did when he first stepped on the scene. The hairline is still immaculate, the swag is still effortless, and the lyricism is still one of a kind. But, as Nas himself has said, he’s certainly changed.

“We evolve. Today, 60-year-old people look a little younger. We figured out what’s better, health-wise, from just seeing what happened to generations before us,” he said in a GQ Hype interview in 2023, the year he turned the big 5-0. “If you’re going to take care of your mind, body, and soul, then the things that come out of them are going to be more timeless.”

In addition to telling complex stories in his music, you can also hear the MC waxing poetic about juicing for a week. Even if he won’t admit to having private access to the fountain of youth, Nas has clearly figured out the trick to taking good care of himself, from head (love the new locs!) to toe.

And if that’s not enough, he’s evolved into a top-tier businessman, investing in more than 100 companies (like Ring and Lyft) and owning his own. “I meet the people that are changing the game across all different industries, and I get to be there first at the ground level,” he’s said. “It’s helped me to progress tremendously in my business.”

And of course, the music is still amazing, as the man they call the god MC is still inspired, and of course, motivated to keep performing and making real rap. “Every time I want to take off I get bored. And if I take too much time off, I need to keep working. I need to feel like this is life and this is what we’re supposed to do,” he told Vanity Fair. “We’re supposed to be seeing what could happen next, seeing what we can produce that would help the world or help the community or help ourselves grow higher. It’s a natural way of being. I can’t stop.”

We don’t want him to stop, either! Celebrate the star getting older and finer every day by salivating looking over a bevy of images of him being effortlessly gorgeous.

01 01 1993 NEW YORK – JULY 23: (L-R) Rappers Nas, Tupac Shakur and Redman pose for a portrait at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

02 02 1998 Nas during 1998 MTV VMA Party at Les Deux Cafe in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

03 03 2002 Nas during Taping of MTV’s “Direct Effect” at MTV Studios- Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

04 04 2004 Nas during Mischa Barton, Jamie Foxx and Nas Visit MTV’s “TRL” – November 4, 2004 at MTV Studios, Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

05 05 2006 Nas during Kelis Throws Nas A Surprise Birthday Party at Canal Room in New York City – September 13, 2006 at Canal Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

06 06 2006 Nas during “Blood Diamond” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

07 07 2006 Nas during Nas “Hip Hop is Dead” Album Release Party – December 17, 2006 at The Velvet Room in Atlanta, GA, United States. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage)

08 08 2006 Nas during Nas Celebrates His New Album Hip Hop is Dead At His Black & White Ball – December 18, 2006 at Capital in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

09 09 2007 Nas during T-Mobile Sidekick 3, D-Wade Edition launch – Red Carpet at The Palms in Las Vegas, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

10 10 2010 LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 20: Recording artist Nas poses at Fuel TV’s “The Daily Habit” on May 20, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)

11 11 2010 GRAEFENHAINICHEN, SAXONY-ANHALT – JULY 23: 23: American rapper Nas performs live at the Splash! festival in Ferropolis on July 23, 2010 in Graefenhainichen, Germany. (Photo by Marco Prosch/Getty Images)

12 12 2010 NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: Recording Artist Nas visits “Late Show With David Letterman” at the Ed Sullivan Theater on August 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage)

13 13 2011 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – AUGUST 27: Hip-Hop Vocalist Nas (aka. Nasir Jones) performs during the 2011 Rock The Bells Music Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 27, 2011 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

14 14 2011 AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 16: Nas performs during the 2011 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on September 16, 2011 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

15 15 2012 ATLANTA, GA – MAY 04: Nas hosts Reign Nightclub on May 4, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

16 16 2012 MIAMI BEACH, FL – SEPTEMBER 01: Nas performs at LeSUTRA Sparkling Liqueur launch at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on September 1, 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Vallery Jean/FilmMagic)

17 17 2012 NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 28: Nas performs during the 2012 Voodoo Experience at City Park on October 28, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy L. Revere/FilmMagic)

18 18 2013 NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 15: Nas speaks onstage at R Lounge at the Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel on January 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

19 19 2013 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Nas arrives at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

20 20 2013 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Nas and Mariah Carey attend Nas 40th Birthday Celebration Dinner And Party at Avenue NYC on September 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

21 21 2013 MIAMI , FL – OCTOBER 12: Rapper Nas performs onstage at the “GQ Men” Book celebration presented by Hennessy on October 12, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for GQ Magazine)

22 22 2014 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 20: Rapper Nas attends “The Tanning of America: One Nation Under Hip Hop” at The Paley Center for Media on February 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic)

23 23 2014 ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 13: Nas attends Nas’ birthday celebration at Compound on September 13, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

24 24 2016 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Nas attends “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”, the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

25 25 2016 BRONX, NY – AUGUST 11: Nas attends Netflix Presents the New York Premiere of “The Get Down” at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts on August 11, 2016 in Bronx, NY. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

26 26 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Nas attends the premiere of “The Birth of a Nation” at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on September 21, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

27 27 2017 ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Nas attends a party at Gold Room on October 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

28 28 2019 ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 15: Rapper Nas is seen backstage at Erykah Badu & Nas in Concert at State Farm Arena on March 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

29 29 2019 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Rapper Nas performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images,)

30 30 2021 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Nas attends the Universal Hip Hop Museum Groundbreaking Ceremony at Bronx Point on May 20, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

31 31 2022 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Nas performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

32 32 2022 OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Busta Rhymes, Nas, and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform during the “New York State of Mind” tour finale at Oakland Arena on October 01, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

33 33 2023 Nas backstage at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brandon Todd/Billboard via Getty Images)

34 34 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Nas performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)