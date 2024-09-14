HomeLifestyle

Eye Candy: 35 Fine Photos Of Nas Over The Years

Celebrate the star getting older and finer every day by looking over a bevy of images of him being effortlessly gorgeous.
Nas interviewed onstage at “Distant Relatives: Nas And Damian Marley” at the GRAMMY Museum on March 27, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones is entering his 51st year, and despite beginning his rap career as a teenager, the Virgo quinquagenarian still manages to look as good, and as youthful, as he did when he first stepped on the scene. The hairline is still immaculate, the swag is still effortless, and the lyricism is still one of a kind. But, as Nas himself has said, he’s certainly changed.

“We evolve. Today, 60-year-old people look a little younger. We figured out what’s better, health-wise, from just seeing what happened to generations before us,” he said in a GQ Hype interview in 2023, the year he turned the big 5-0. “If you’re going to take care of your mind, body, and soul, then the things that come out of them are going to be more timeless.”

In addition to telling complex stories in his music, you can also hear the MC waxing poetic about juicing for a week. Even if he won’t admit to having private access to the fountain of youth, Nas has clearly figured out the trick to taking good care of himself, from head (love the new locs!) to toe.

And if that’s not enough, he’s evolved into a top-tier businessman, investing in more than 100 companies (like Ring and Lyft) and owning his own. “I meet the people that are changing the game across all different industries, and I get to be there first at the ground level,” he’s said. “It’s helped me to progress tremendously in my business.”

And of course, the music is still amazing, as the man they call the god MC is still inspired, and of course, motivated to keep performing and making real rap. “Every time I want to take off I get bored. And if I take too much time off, I need to keep working. I need to feel like this is life and this is what we’re supposed to do,” he told Vanity Fair. “We’re supposed to be seeing what could happen next, seeing what we can produce that would help the world or help the community or help ourselves grow higher. It’s a natural way of being. I can’t stop.”

We don’t want him to stop, either! Celebrate the star getting older and finer every day by salivating looking over a bevy of images of him being effortlessly gorgeous.

