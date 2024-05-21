Nas Announces Debut At The Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater

Photo Credit: Shareif Ziyadat

Nas has delivered classic albums since he burst onto the scene in 1991 with a standout verse on Main Source’s “Live At The BBQ.” Now, the iconic rapper has announced his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas during Labor Day Weekend.

In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of his debut album, Illmatic, Nas will bring three performances of his chart-topping hits to the intimate venue with this exclusive-to-Las Vegas collaboration, Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Thursday, August 29, 2024, Saturday, August 31, 2024, and Sunday, September 1, 2024. “Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level,” Nas said in a statement. “I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way.”

The Queensbridge native recently released a new track, “Define My Name,” produced by DJ Premier—who crafted tracks such as “NY State Of Mind,” “Represent,” and “Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park)” on IllMatic. In continuation of celebrating the legendary album, Nas and the Las Vegas Philharmonic will present a string of unforgettable shows – a first of their kind for the Wynn.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Nas to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for this historic collaboration with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to celebrate one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever made,” Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “Marrying Nas’ legendary catalog with the unparalleled sound of the Las Vegas Philharmonic Is guaranteed to be an unforgettable and must-see experience for all Nas fans, and there is no venue more perfect in Las Vegas for this collaboration or a better place to be this Labor Day Weekend for entertainment than Encore Theater.”

Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public this Friday, May 24, 2024, at 10 am PST, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster. For more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.