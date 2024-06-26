All Of Marjorie Harvey’s Boldest Looks To Date

Getty Images

We all know Steve Harvey and his comedic timing and we love Lori Harvey and her entrepreneurial “It” Girl prowess. But, one individual we adore is Marjorie Harvey, the woman behind the thriving empire. Steve met Marjorie in 1987 and the stylish duo are celebrating over 20 years of marriage, a feat that should be applauded. Majorie isn’t just someone’s wife, she’s an entrepreneur herself and a mother of seven blossoming children. She’s also a fashion icon.

Her husband Steve has been seen as a fashionable man in recent years in his coordinating suits and intricate accessories added to his outfits. If he’s a style star, then Marjorie is taking it as the most fashion-forward partner of the pair. On her Instagram, we see her as a chic wife and mother juggling her duties gracefully in brands like Louis Vuitton and Valentino. She’s attended fashion presentations along with her daughter Lori, adding her own takes on the fashion scene in playful outfits. She takes risks with her silhouettes and goes bigger and bolder whenever she gets the opportunity to do so.

Her red carpet style is always regal, refined, and at times sensual. She’s been sporting gowns featuring sequin details, and one-shoulder silhouettes, in addition to cutout details every now and then. Marjorie isn’t just one half of a power couple, she’s an entity and example of a woman who loves expressing herself through clothing. A woman of that caliber will always be an inspiration to us. In honor of the couple’s marriage anniversary, we are centering the woman behind the great man we see in public with an array of her all-time boldest looks.

Keep scrolling to enjoy her style alongside her husband.

01 01 Marjorie Harvey At The 2023 Anastasia Beverly Hills Celebrates Mother’s Day Celebration LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 13: Marjorie Elaine Harvey attends Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother’s Day Celebration on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills)

02 02 Marjorie Harvey And Steve Harvey At Paris Fashion Week In 2022 US actor and media host Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey arrive at the Fendi show for the women’s Haute-Couture Fall – Winter 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on July 7, 2022. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Marjorie Harvey In Paris In 2021 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Marjorie Elaine Harvey is seen at the Girafe restaurant on September 27 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Warner/MEGA/GC Images)

04 04 Marjorie Harvey At The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival In 2019 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Marjorie Harvey attends the screening of “Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie)” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

05 05 Marjorie Harvey And Steve Harvey At The WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala In 2019 SANTA MONICA, CA – JUNE 01: Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey arrive at the WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala at The Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport on June 1, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

06 06 Marjorie Harvey And Lori Harvey At The The LadyLike Foundation Women Of Excellence Luncheon In 2019 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 11: Lori Harvey (L) and Marjorie Elaine Harvey attend The LadyLike Foundation Women Of Excellence Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for The LadyLike Foundation)

07 07 Marjorie Harvey And Steve Harvey At The Metropolitan Opera House In 2018 NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 08: Marjorie Elaine Harvey and Steve Harvey attend the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2018 collection at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center on April 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

08 08 Marjorie Harvey In New York City In 2018 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Marjorie Elaine Harvey is seen arriving to a hotel in the Upper East Side on May 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

09 09 Marjorie Harvey At The 2018 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Marjorie Harvey attends “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination”, the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

10 10 Marjorie Harvey And Lori Harvey At The “Fifty Shades Freed” Paris Premiere In 2018 PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 06: Marjorie Elaine Harvey and her daughter Lori Harvey attend the “Fifty Shades Freed – 50 Nuances Plus Clair” Paris Premiere at Salle Pleyel on February 6, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

11 11 Marjorie Harvey At The Givenchy S/S 18 Runway Show In 2017 Marjorie Harvey (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

12 12 Marjorie Harvey At The Elie Saab S/S 18 Runway Show In 2017 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Marjorie Elaine Harvey attends the Elie Saab show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at on September 30, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

13 13 Marjorie Harvey At The Valentino S/S 18 Runway Show In 2017 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Marjorie Harvey is seen arriving at Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 1, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

14 14 Marjorie Harvey At The Chanel Metiers d’Art Paris Show In 2017 HAMBURG, GERMANY – DECEMBER 06: Marjorie Harvey attends the Chanel – Collection Metiers d’Art Paris Hamburg 2017/18 at The Elbphilharmonie on December 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

15 15 Marjorie Harvey Walks The Dolce & Gabbana F/W 17 Runway Show In 2017 MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 26: Marjorie Harvey walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on February 26, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

16 16 Marjorie Harvey At The Giorgio Armani F/W 17 Runway Show In 2017 Marjorie Harvey in the front row (Photo by Lodovico Colli Di Felizzano/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

17 17 Marjorie Harvey At The Elie Saab F/W 17 Runway Show In 2017 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Marjorie Harvey attends the Elie Saab show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 4, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

18 18 Marjorie Harvey At The Valentino F/W 17 Runway Show In 2017 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Marjorie Harvey attends the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 5, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

19 19 Marjorie Harvey And Steve Harvey At The Dolce & Gabbana F/W 17 Runway Show In 2017 MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 14: Marjorie Bridges-Woods and Steve Harvey attend the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on January 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

20 20 Marjorie Harvey At The Chanel F/W 17 Runway Show In 2017 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Marjorie Harvey arrives at the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

21 21 Marjorie Harvey At The Miu Miu F/W 17 Runway Show In 2017 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Marjorie Harvey attends the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)

22 22 Marjorie Harvey At The Fendi F/W 18 Runway Show In 2017 MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Marjorie Harvey attends the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on February 23, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)

23 23 Marjorie Harvey And Steve Harvey In New York City In 2016 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Comedian, television host, radio personality, actor, author Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey are seen outside the Altuzarra Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

24 24 Marjorie Harvey At The Christian Dior Haute Couture S/S 16 Runway Show In 2016 PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 25: Marjorie Harvey arrives at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

25 25 Marjorie Harvey At The Elie Saab F/W 16 Runway Show In 2016 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Marjorie Harvey arrives at the Elie Saab show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 5, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

26 26 Marjorie Harvey At Paris Fashion Week In 2016 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Marjorie Harvey is seen arriving at Giambattista Valli Fashion show during Paris Fashion Week : Womenswear Fall Winter 2016/2017 on March 7, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

27 27 Marjorie Harvey And Steve Harvey At The S/S 17 Christian Dior Runway Show In 2016 Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey in the front row (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

28 28 Marjorie Harvey At Paris Fashion Week In 2016 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 04: Marjorie Harvey arrives at the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

29 29 Marjorie Harvey At The Dennis Basso Runway Show In 2015 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 15: Marjorie Harvey attends Dennis Basso Spring 2016 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

30 30 Marjorie Harvey And Steve Harvey At The Miss Universe Pageant In 2015 LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 20: Television personality and host Steve Harvey (L) and his wife Marjorie Harvey attend the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 20, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

31 31 Marjorie Harvey And Steve Harvey At Paris Fashion Week In 2015 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 05: Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey arrive at the Giambattista Valli show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 on October 5, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

32 32 Marjorie Harvey And Steve Harvey Attend The Ford Neighborhood Awards In 2014 ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 09: Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey attend the 2014 Ford Neighborhood Awards at Philips Arena on August 9, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

33 33 Marjorie Harvey At Paris Fashion Week In 2014 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: Marjorie Harvey Attends the Giambattista Valli show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015>> on September 29, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)