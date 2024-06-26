HomeFashion

All Of Marjorie Harvey’s Boldest Looks To Date

They say behind every good man is a good woman and this entrepreneur and style maven surely knows she’s the prize.
By Kerane Marcellus

We all know Steve Harvey and his comedic timing and we love Lori Harvey and her entrepreneurial “It” Girl prowess. But, one individual we adore is Marjorie Harvey, the woman behind the thriving empire. Steve met Marjorie in 1987 and the stylish duo are celebrating over 20 years of marriage, a feat that should be applauded. Majorie isn’t just someone’s wife, she’s an entrepreneur herself and a mother of seven blossoming children. She’s also a fashion icon.

Her husband Steve has been seen as a fashionable man in recent years in his coordinating suits and intricate accessories added to his outfits. If he’s a style star, then Marjorie is taking it as the most fashion-forward partner of the pair. On her Instagram, we see her as a chic wife and mother juggling her duties gracefully in brands like Louis Vuitton and Valentino. She’s attended fashion presentations along with her daughter Lori, adding her own takes on the fashion scene in playful outfits. She takes risks with her silhouettes and goes bigger and bolder whenever she gets the opportunity to do so. 

Her red carpet style is always regal, refined, and at times sensual. She’s been sporting gowns featuring sequin details, and one-shoulder silhouettes, in addition to cutout details every now and then. Marjorie isn’t just one half of a power couple, she’s an entity and example of a woman who loves expressing herself through clothing. A woman of that caliber will always be an inspiration to us. In honor of the couple’s marriage anniversary, we are centering the woman behind the great man we see in public with an array of her all-time boldest looks.

Keep scrolling to enjoy her style alongside her husband.

