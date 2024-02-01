Lori Harvey Makes Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Debut And Reminds Us That Pilates Does A Body Good

Yu Tsai/ Sports Illustrated

Lori Harvey, 27, is applying pressure in 2024 because that’s what she does best. The beauty is the newest Rookie for the 60th Anniversary of the iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. In sneak peek pictures, the influencer and entrepreneur can be seen wearing a purple two-piece bikini by Monica Hansen Beachwear, showing off her hard-earned abs and toned physique.

Harvey described the opportunity to be featured in one of the world’s most renowned magazines as a “dream come true.”

“I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested,” she said. “It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”

SWIMSUIT 2024: Cancun II Lori Harvey 12/8/2023 X164468TK4 Credit: Yu Tsai

The model launched her own swimsuit line, Yevrah Swim, with Revolve late last year and also had the opportunity to rock some pieces from her line for the swimsuit issue. During an interview for the shoot, Harvey also touched on her inspiration for the swim line, which was aptly the diverse women she sees during her frequent travels.

“I drew a lot of inspiration from that, and also different shapes and designs from different fashion pieces that make me feel good and confident and sexy. All those things kind of helped me bring Yevrah Swim to life.”

What also is sure to make Harvey feel sexy? Being in fantastic shape. If you didn’t know, she credits her solid frame to Pilates workouts.

“I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for the past year. I’ve done it for a few years but I’ve been really consistent the last year,” she said in 2022, adding that when she was first trying to lose some weight and got into the modality, her average time spent in the gym was between “five, six times a week.” She would do “two-a-day” workouts, incorporating cardio after her classes. She’s clearly kept up the hard work.

The Sports Illustrated images were shot in Cancun by photographer Yu Tsai. However, this isn’t the model’s first time working with the photographer–she worked with him during her younger years.

“It was such a full-circle moment,” Harvey says of their reunion. “The first time I shot with Yu Tsai, I was super young, had braces … and I was shooting with my family. So being able to connect with him again for something as major as this was really, really special.”

This time last year, the model was our very own cover girl, featured on the January/February 2023 issue of ESSENCE magazine.