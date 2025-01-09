Getty Images

Watching Issa Rae’s style evolution has been awe-inspiring. Over the course of her career the award-winning actress and serial entrepreneur has transitioned from a fashion newbie to a connoisseur of sorts. While Rae may have captured hearts and garnered fans from the very beginning with Insecure, her journey on the style front has also been enjoyable to witness. Years ago, for appearances, the actress would lean on colorful separates to point to her affinity for bold hues and patterns.

As time stretched on she began working with stylist and designer Jason Rembert who transformed her red carpet looks into full-on moments. Rembert was responsible for the looks she wore while hosting the CFDA Awards in 2018–while hosting she exclusively wore Black designers. For the affair Rembert styled her in a lime green suit by Sergio Hudson and a sparkly blue gown by Pyer Moss. These outfits pointed to Rembert and Rae’s dedication to leaving a longstanding statement.

Stylist Shameelah Hicks Senat is also responsible for moments in Rae’s fashion history. Fashion director and stylist Wouri Vice has also worked with Issa. He’s executed quite a few memorable red carpet moments for the actress. Vibrant hues are still a favorite of Rae’s but for appearances elegant sequined numbers in black have become her go-to. For example, to the Academy Awards in 2024 Issa showed up in a decadent gown by AMI Paris. She switched up her vibe a bit for the Vanity Fair after-party. To attend this affair she donned a gown with succinct detailing by Valdrin Sahiti (both of these looks were styled by Vice). Vice is also responsible for the golden Pamela Roland gown Rae wore to last year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Who can forget Issa’s stylish run that ensued for the 2023 box office hit Barbie? For one Barbie event Wouri Vice dressed her in a kelly green feathered frock by PatBO–for another, the world premiere, she donned a custom Marc Bouwer creation in a magenta hue.

Rae’s latest looks allude to her steadfastness regarding her fashion transformation. To some sequins and tones like black and gold could be viewed as easy cop-outs. But, to Rae, they are a part of her style universe. With the help of her longtime hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, her makeup artist Joanna Simkin, and her stylists Issa’s public appearances have become distinctive.

Below take a look at some of Issa Rae’s formative fashion moments from the past and present in celebration of her birthday.

01 01 Issa Rae At The Fashion Awards In 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Issa Rae attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

02 02 Issa Rae At The 6th American Black Film Festival Honors In 2024 Issa Rae at the 6th American Black Film Festival Honors held at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 3, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Issa Rae At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party In 2024 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Issa Rae attends 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

04 04 Issa Rae At The 96th Annual Academy Awards In 2024 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

05 05 Issa Rae At The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In 2024 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Issa Rae attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

06 06 Issa Rae At The 13th Annual NFL Honors In 2024 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Issa Rae attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

07 07 Issa Rae At The 81st Golden Globe Awards In 2024 Issa Rae at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

08 08 Issa Rae At The Business of Fashion Gala In 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Issa Rae attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

09 09 Issa Rae At The Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Show In 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Jo-Issa Rae Diop attends the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

10 10 Issa Rae At The “Barbie” European Premiere In 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Issa Rae attends the “Barbie” VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

11 11 Issa Rae At “Barbie” Cast And Filmmakers Attend A Photocall In London In 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Issa Rae attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )

12 12 Issa Rae At The World Premiere Of “Barbie” In 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

13 13 Issa Rae At The 54th NAACP Image Awards In 2023 PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Issa Rae arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

14 14 Issa Rae At ELLE’s 29th Annual Women In Hollwyood In 2022 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Honoree Issa Rae attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE)

15 15 Issa Rae At The 74th Primetime Emmys In 2022 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Issa Rae attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

16 16 Issa Rae At HBO Max “RAP SH!T” Premiere In 2022 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: Issa Rae attends the HBO Max original comedy series “RAP SH!T” premiere at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

17 17 Issa Rae At HBO’s Final Season Premiere Of “Insecure” In 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Issa Rae attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

18 18 Issa Rae At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala In 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Issa Rae attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

19 19 Issa Rae At The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards In 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Issa Rae attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

20 20 Issa Rae At A Proenza Schouler Show In 2020 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Issa Rae attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

21 21 Issa Rate At “The Photograph” In 2020 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Issa Rae attends the world premiere of “The Photograph” World at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

22 22 Issa Rae At The 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon In 2020 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Issa Rae attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

23 23 Issa Rae At The 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Issa Rae arrives at the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

24 24 Issa Rae At The NBA Awards In 2019 SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Issa Rae attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

25 25 Issa Rae At The Premiere Of “Little” In 2019 WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: Issa Rae attends the premiere of Universal Pictures “Little” at Regency Village Theatre on April 08, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

26 26 Issa Rae At The Women In Film Annual Gala In 2019 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 12: Issa Rae, wearing Max Mara, attends the 2019 Women In Film Annual Gala Presented by Max Mara with additional support from partners Delta Air Lines and Lexus at The Beverly Hilton on June 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film)

27 27 Issa Rae At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards In 2018 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 07: Issa Rae attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

28 28 Issa Rae At The CFDA Fashion Awards In 2018 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 04: Issa Rae attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

29 29 Issa Rae At The CFDA Fashion Awards In 2018 Issa Rae (Photo by Andrew H Walker/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

30 30 Issa Rae At The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards In 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Issa Rae attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

31 31 Issa Rae At The MTV Movie And TV Awards In 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Actress Issa Rae poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)