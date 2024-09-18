Issa Rae Is The Face Of Stuart Weitzman’s First Eyewear Collection

Stuart Weitzman

It’s been a thrilling past couple of weeks for Issa Rae. Today, Stuart Weitzman announces the launch of its debut eyewear collection with a new campaign starring Rae who is a global ambassador for the brand. The campaign features elevated black-and-white imagery shot by fashion photographer Ned Rogers.

Created in partnership with Safilo Group the Stuart Weitzman eyewear collection is slated to launch with a range of optical frames that align with the ethos of the global footwear brand. The ethos being creating stylish and comfortable designs to inspire women with strength and confidence, according to a statement from the brand.

“I’m delighted to expand my partnership with Stuart Weitzman as the face of its first-ever eyewear collection. I’ve been wearing glasses most of my life, and I know what I like—styles that are sharp, sophisticated, stylish and comfortable to wear. That’s what Stuart Weitzman’s shoes are known for, and this optical collection has all the same qualities.”

Created by artisans in Italy, the collection houses 24 optical frames with a sophisticated color palette pulling from Stuart Weitzman’s most coveted footwear designs. One design includes the WZN 1003/G Optical Frame, an oversized acetate cat-eye optical frame with python-embossed or color-block details and it arrives in Havana with a python texture on the front, brown/blue Havana, transparent blue with blue Havana temples, and transparent nude with pink marble Havana temples.

Next is the WZN 1011 Optical Frame. This design is a cat-eye acetate optical frame with python-embossed or gradient details—it is available in crystal/black python, grey horn, and transparent pink shaded with pink Havana temples or teal horn. Additional designs include the WZN 1002 Optical Frame, a modern acetate cat-eye frame, the WZN 1004/G Optical Frame, a square metal optical frame and the WZN 1024/G Optical Frame, an oversized butterfly acetate optical frame. Comfortable flex hinges and an “SW” logo monogram hardware accent are seen on many of the designs.

Rae is a part of Stuart Weitzman’s latest cast of global ambassadors handpicked for her strength and confidence. She stars in the “How Lovely To Be A Woman” campaign which premiered on September 4th. Her work as a writer, actress, producer, and overall businesswoman is deeply impressive, and so is her affinity for creating opportunities for others surrounding her, especially those who are from marginalized communities. Black and brown communities are of the utmost importance to Rae—advancing representation in media and within her businesses is equally important. Issa is largely associated with creating and starring in the beloved series Insecure.

Rae has also been named “The Modern Mogul” by the brand. Her ability to break barriers within the music industry with her label Raedio in addition to shaking things up with her production company Hoorae led to this fitting monicker. Viarae, her champagne brand has recently been making strides as well, and so has Sienna Naturals her haircare brand. She has also successfully tapped into the hospitality industry with her community-centric cafe Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen.

“I believe in the mantra, ‘Give to the world your best and the best will come back to you,” Rae shared. “Prioritizing and building my community and opening doors for others to do the same is very important to me.”

Stuart Weitzman’s eyewear collection will be available to shop at select opticians in October. Sunglasses will be available in January 2025.