Hot Couples: Here's Why We're Loving La'Myia Good And Eric Bellinger Right Now

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: (L-R) Eric Bellinger and La’Myia Good attend the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)

We love the hot couple La’Myia Good (Megan Good’s older sister) and Eric Bellinger because of their commitment to their crafts in the entertainment business and each other.

Although they’ve been married for nine years and known each other for almost two decades, their love still is burning strong. Back in 2015, the Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Bellinger and Good announced their marriage and pregnancy on social media; since then, the pair have been seen gracing the red carpet in Hollywood or tending to their two adorable boys, Elysha Bellinger and Eazy Bellinger.

Now you can find the Bellingers supporting other Black celebrity couples like their friends, singer Vedo and his wife, having fun with their children on family vacations, and going on steamy date nights. Check out some of our favorite moments from their relationship over the years.

Eric Bellinger and La'Myia Good Shining Bright In Hollywood
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Eric Bellinger and La'Myia Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

The Couple Looking Cute During A Night Out
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Eric Bellinger and Lamyia Bellinger attend Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The Couple Celebrating Black Love
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Eric Bellinger and La'Myia Good attend the 5th Annual Black Love Summit at Hudson Loft on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The Couple Looking Beautiful At The BET Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Eric Bellinger and La'Myia Good attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Eric Showing La'Myia Affection
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Singers Eric Bellinger (L) and La'Myia Good attend the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)