Hot Couples: Here's Why We're Loving La'Myia Good And Eric Bellinger Right Now

The entertainment duo’s love is better than ever, and it shows. We love to see the married couple continue to be blissful.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: (L-R) Eric Bellinger and La’Myia Good attend the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)
By Dominique Fluker

We love the hot couple La’Myia Good (Megan Good’s older sister) and Eric Bellinger because of their commitment to their crafts in the entertainment business and each other.

Although they’ve been married for nine years and known each other for almost two decades, their love still is burning strong. Back in 2015, the Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Bellinger and Good announced their marriage and pregnancy on social media; since then, the pair have been seen gracing the red carpet in Hollywood or tending to their two adorable boys, Elysha Bellinger and Eazy Bellinger.

Now you can find the Bellingers supporting other Black celebrity couples like their friends, singer Vedo and his wife, having fun with their children on family vacations, and going on steamy date nights. Check out some of our favorite moments from their relationship over the years. 

