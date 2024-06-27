Date Nights, Anniversaries, And Fabulous International Trips: The Best Of Black Love In June

Getty

Our favorite celebrity couples are outside this summer and we love to see it! Many couples have decided to travel internationally to celebrate their union and friend’s marriage. Take Tabitha and Chance Brown, for instance. They traveled to Mexico to honor Kevon Stage and his wife’s nuptials. While NBA legend Rajon Rondo and LaToia Fitzgerald got hitched in Italy!

As love continued to be in the air this month, we witnessed couples on the scene like Quad and her new beau in Atlanta and DaBrat and her wife Judy at the White House for their Pride celebration. Also, we couldn’t forget Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good as they graced the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards’ red carpet. Whether celebrating their decades-long union like Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete or sauntering in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, our favorite Black celebrity couples showed us how to love out loud and in style.

Scroll below to see the best in Black love in June.

Jennifer Williams and her partner:

Tabitha and Chance Brown:

Kevon Fredericks and his wife:

Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods:

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors:

Joey Badass and Serayah:

Holly Robinson Peete and her husband:

Quad and her new beau:

Matt Barnes and Ansana Sims:

Judy and DaBrat:

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti: