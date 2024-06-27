6 Easy Ways To Protect Your Melanin This Summer

Getty

Although many Black people don’t subscribe to this fact, Black can definitely crack.

Protecting our skin this summer should be prioritized, as Black women are more likely to develop extracutaneous melanoma than Black men or white men and women, according to recent studies. Melanoma is a skin cancer that can be life-threatening if left untreated. It develops from melanocytes, cells that produce melanin and can appear on the skin, mouth, intestines, or eye.

According to recent reports, 1.3 million people in the United States were living with melanoma of the skin in 2019, making it one of the top five most common cancers in the country. It’s gradually become more common in the past several decades, with the diagnosis rate increasing from 15 new cases per 100,000 people in 1992 to 24 new cases per 100,000 people in 2019, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Unfortunately, Melanoma can increase and spread to other body parts in as little as six weeks. It’s less common than other types of skin cancer, but it’s more likely to spread and cause death. We tapped dermatologist Tiffany L. Clay to receive some quick and easy tips to help you protect your melanin. See below.

Leverage sunscreen: Find a sunscreen you love and wear daily on sun-exposed areas like the face, neck, ears, and chest. Be sure to use SPF 30 or greater.

Stay covered: Find shady areas to hang out outdoors to keep it cute and sunburn-free. Think covered patios, cabanas, and umbrellas.

Do a self-checkup: Once a month, do a self-skin check where you look for changes in existing spots on the skin and search for new/different-looking lesions.

Schedule cancer screenings: yearly skin cancer screenings with your dermatologist to examine all moles and other growths.

Be sure to reapply: Actively apply sunscreen every two hours (set a timer) after sweating or water activities.

Check non-obvious places: Melanoma may appear in hidden areas, so remember to check the bottoms of your feet and ask your stylist to check your scalp.