Luxury International Vacations And Anniversaries: The Best Of Black Love In July

Marjorie Harvey

What’s better than the sun, your loved ones, and fabulous food? All of those things but on a yacht. The Harveys, specifically Marjorie, and Steve Harvey, have been soaking up all things luxury on their months-long trip to the South of France with their children, and we can’t get enough of their vacation and them.

The Harveys aren’t the only celebrities who know how to vacation. Holly Robinson Peete and her husband recently enjoyed a lavish holiday in Messina, Italy, inspired by the hit HBO television series White Lotus. The two have been married for decades but can be found keeping their love alive by traveling worldwide. Also, Eniko Hart celebrated her husband Kevin Hart’s 45th birthday in Greece this month.

Aside from international travel, other couples decided to spend quality time with each other closer to home, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who took a romantic helicopter ride, or Russell and Nina Westbrook, Ciara, and Russell Wilson, who celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary with a series of dates, and who had a steamy dinner date in Hollywood.

Scroll down to view some of our favorite Black celebrity couples who continued to celebrate each other and their love this month.

Ciara and Russell Wilson:



Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti:

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete:

Marjorie and Steve Harvey:

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade:

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees:

Nina and Russell Westbrook:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z:

Kevin and Eniko Hart:

Jennifer Williams and Christian Gold: