EXCLUSIVE: The Peaches Are Back! RHOA Season 16 Arrives

The peaches are back, and season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is bringing a fresh era of drama and glamour. With a mix of returning icons and new faces, the Sweet 16 season is shaping up to be must-watch television.

Porsha Williams makes a grand return after inking a lucrative new deal with Bravo, reclaiming her spot in the franchise. She joins Drew Sidora and a trio of newcomers: Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. Longtime viewers will recognize Shamea, who has been a recurring “Friend of” the show for years and is now finally receiving her peach. Expect shifting alliances, fierce fashion, and plenty of shade as these women navigate friendships and frenemies in the ATL.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get better—Phaedra Parks is back. The trademark Southern Belle will reenter the fold later this season, delivering her signature wit and unforgettable one-liners at exactly the right moment. Her return to RHOAmarks a lateral move following her exit from Bravo’s sister show, Married to Medicine, a strategic move for the reality TV vet.

RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey will also make her return, this time as a friend of the cast, bringing her supermodel grace, signature poise, and timeless elegance to the dynamic group.

This season is a reimagining of what makes RHOA iconic. With new dynamics at play, relationships will be put to the test, and unexpected alliances may emerge. Fans can expect luxurious getaways, headline-making showdowns, and deep dives into the personal lives of Atlanta’s elite.

From high-fashion moments to unfiltered confrontations, season 16 will showcase the evolution of Atlanta’s most talked-about women. Whether rekindling old friendships or forging new rivalries, these ladies are ready to make their mark.

With new energy and beloved veterans, season 16 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss chapter in RHOA history. Buckle up—this Sweet 16 is about to be legendary.

