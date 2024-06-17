HomeLifestyle

Sweet Photos Of Eve And Maximillion Cooper Over The Years

The couple met in 2010, married in 2014 (with help from rapper Bun B), and now share a child together as they hit more than a decade as husband and wife.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 29: Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend a dinner hosted by British GQ and Christian Louboutin in celebration of music and style at Chiltern Firehouse on February 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
By Elizabeth Ayoola and Victoria Uwumarogie

Ten years is a long time to be married, so it’s a milestone certainly worth celebrating. Rapper Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are the latest couple to make it to a decade as husband and wife.

The genesis of their relationship dates back to the launch party for Cooper’s Gumball 3000 motor rally in 2010, where she performed. Cooper, who is a former race car driver, described his first encounter with the actress, rapper and TV personality as “mesmerizing.”

The couple eventually got engaged in December 2013, and by June 2014, they married in a lush ceremony on the beach in Ibiza, Spain, officiated by Bun B.

Eve has previously revealed what makes their relationship work, and clearly, the formula is still a successful one.

“Honesty and loyalty. You know we take it day by day, month by month,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “We respect each other, we are the realest. It’s the realest relationship I’ve ever had. He’s my homie. All those sound like cliches but really it’s working.”

While the married couple seem to have an inseparable bond, they have had their share of challenges over the years. The Coopers faced cultural barriers, with Eve being American (from Philly) and the entrepreneur being British. After launching their relationship online, the couple also received negative comments from social media users.

“When we first started posting about our relationship, we got the worst crazy messages that I can’t even believe someone could write or think or type these words,” Eve told UK publication Metro, sharing that at one point, it was so bad, some people advised her not to marry the fashion designer.

“Over the years, I have to say now it’s mostly 99.9% positive because of us being so confident in loving each other and who we are that people have come around, or those ignorant people have just left my page, which hopefully has happened. It wasn’t easy in the beginning,” she added.

Luckily, the naysayers and vitriol weren’t strong enough to keep the couple from thriving. Over the past decade, the pair have supported one another in their respective careers and also given birth to their first child together, son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. He was born in 2022 after the artist struggled with fibroid-related infertility issues.

The 45-year-old is also a stepmother to Cooper’s four children from a previous marriage. It’s a joy to watch the couple travel the world together, grow into a blended family, and for us to see a Black woman loved so well. Happy anniversary, lovebirds! Here are some images of the couple over the years.

