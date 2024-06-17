Sweet Photos Of Eve And Maximillion Cooper Over The Years

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 29: Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend a dinner hosted by British GQ and Christian Louboutin in celebration of music and style at Chiltern Firehouse on February 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Ten years is a long time to be married, so it’s a milestone certainly worth celebrating. Rapper Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are the latest couple to make it to a decade as husband and wife.

The genesis of their relationship dates back to the launch party for Cooper’s Gumball 3000 motor rally in 2010, where she performed. Cooper, who is a former race car driver, described his first encounter with the actress, rapper and TV personality as “mesmerizing.”

The couple eventually got engaged in December 2013, and by June 2014, they married in a lush ceremony on the beach in Ibiza, Spain, officiated by Bun B.

Eve has previously revealed what makes their relationship work, and clearly, the formula is still a successful one.

“Honesty and loyalty. You know we take it day by day, month by month,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “We respect each other, we are the realest. It’s the realest relationship I’ve ever had. He’s my homie. All those sound like cliches but really it’s working.”

While the married couple seem to have an inseparable bond, they have had their share of challenges over the years. The Coopers faced cultural barriers, with Eve being American (from Philly) and the entrepreneur being British. After launching their relationship online, the couple also received negative comments from social media users.

“When we first started posting about our relationship, we got the worst crazy messages that I can’t even believe someone could write or think or type these words,” Eve told UK publication Metro, sharing that at one point, it was so bad, some people advised her not to marry the fashion designer.

“Over the years, I have to say now it’s mostly 99.9% positive because of us being so confident in loving each other and who we are that people have come around, or those ignorant people have just left my page, which hopefully has happened. It wasn’t easy in the beginning,” she added.

Luckily, the naysayers and vitriol weren’t strong enough to keep the couple from thriving. Over the past decade, the pair have supported one another in their respective careers and also given birth to their first child together, son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. He was born in 2022 after the artist struggled with fibroid-related infertility issues.

The 45-year-old is also a stepmother to Cooper’s four children from a previous marriage. It’s a joy to watch the couple travel the world together, grow into a blended family, and for us to see a Black woman loved so well. Happy anniversary, lovebirds! Here are some images of the couple over the years.

01 01 The Beginning: Maximillion and Eve at The Gumball 3000 Rally on April 30, 2010 LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 30: Gumball 300 founder Maximillion Cooper and Eve Jihan Jeffers attend the launch party for The Gumball 300 Rally on April 30, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images)

02 02 The New Couple at a Movie Premiere in November of 2010 LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 02: Rapper Eve (L) and Maximillion Cooper attend the UK premiere of Jackass 3D at BFI IMAX on November 2, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

03 03 Hugged Up and Happy at the Gumball 3000 Launch Party in May of 2012 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 24: (L-R) Maximillion Cooper and Singer Eve attend the Gumball 3000 Launch Party at 1 Oak on May 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

04 04 A Supportive Maximillion at Eve’s “Lip Lock” Album Release Party in May of 2013 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: (L-R) Dee Dean, Maximillion Cooper, Eve, and Mashonda attend the Eve “Lip Lock” album release party at SL on May 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

05 05 Shades On! The Couple at the Stand Up for Skateparks Event in October of 2013 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 05: Maximillion Cooper (L) and rapper Eve attend the 10th Annual Stand Up For Skateparks Benefiting The Tony Hawk Foundation on October 5, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

06 06 The Newlyweds on a Lunch Date in London in June 2014 LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 30: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Eve Jefferies and Maximillion Cooper are spotted in West London on June 30, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/GC Images)

07 07 Dressed to Impress at a Charity Event in NYC in 2017 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: Rapper Eve (L) and Maximillion Cooper attend as Malaika hosts Malaika10 honoring Barry Segal & Tina Buchan at Espace on May 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Malaikla10)

08 08 Looking Lovey-Dovey at the Gumball 3000 Launch Party in London in 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 04: Maximillion Cooper (L) and Eve attend the official launch party for the Gumball 3000 Rally at Proud Embankment on August 4, 2018 in London, England. The 2018 Gumball 3000 Rally begins in London on August 5th and finishes in Tokyo on August 12th. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gumball 3000)

09 09 It’s a Family Affair at the Premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” in Hollywood on July 13, 2019 US rapper Eve, her husband Maximillion Cooper and family arrive for the World premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” at the Dolby theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

10 10 At Naomi Campbell’s Fashion for Relief Event in London on September 14, 2019 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

11 11 The Couple at the Global Citizen Gala in the UAE in 2022 RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 17: In this handout provided by Global Citizen, Maximillion Cooper and Eve attend the Global Citizen Gala 2022 on November 17, 2022 in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Shameem Shaheed/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

12 12 Matching in Sleek Black Ensembles at the Brit Awards in March of 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED EXCLUSIVELY TO THE ARTIST) Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)