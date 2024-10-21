HomeFashion

The Best Looks At Howard University's Homecoming Football Game

For Saturday's game Howard University students and alumni showed up in classic and experimental styles.
ESSENCE Street Style: Howard University Homecoming Edition
Blue Waverly
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Homecoming season has officially arrived. There’s no better way to showcase the spirit and energy that’s on campuses of historically Black colleges and universities than through their style. Many of the outfits at times are experimental but others are more classic and they lean into merch that is easily accessible online and in-store. This past Saturday at Howard University the beloved school celebrated their 100th homecoming. This led to an assortment of compelling ensembles.

At Greene Stadium students and alumni flooded game day with pieces that blatantly endorsed their school. While others decided to delve into inventive creations. One attendee wore ripped denim that was given new life with plaid garments. Elsewhere another student opted for a white tee with wide-legged denim which made for a classic outfit.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Howard University’s Homecoming football game. 

