ESSENCE Street Style: Howard University Homecoming Edition

Homecoming season has officially arrived. There’s no better way to showcase the spirit and energy that’s on campuses of historically Black colleges and universities than through their style. Many of the outfits at times are experimental but others are more classic and they lean into merch that is easily accessible online and in-store. This past Saturday at Howard University the beloved school celebrated their 100th homecoming. This led to an assortment of compelling ensembles.
At Greene Stadium students and alumni flooded game day with pieces that blatantly endorsed their school. While others decided to delve into inventive creations. One attendee wore ripped denim that was given new life with plaid garments. Elsewhere another student opted for a white tee with wide-legged denim which made for a classic outfit.
Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Howard University’s Homecoming football game.
This attendee made a kitschy sweater the center of her outfit.
Cowboy boots have seen a resurgence as of late, this metallic pair are a cool take on game day style.
Keeping things preppy is a go-to for many game goers.
This attendee opted to make her boots the statement makers for her outfit too.
Leaning into your school’s colors is never a bad idea on game day.
This two-piece set is the ideal way to lean into a bit of creativity during homecoming.
This graphic tee is an ideal pairing with these trending cherry red shorts.
Culture writer Taryn Finley and friend are collegiate chic.
We love how this student opted for a plain tee and wide-legged denim.
College merch is the easiest way to represent your school on a historic weekend.
A hit of red works tremendously well for this attendee.
Alex Tyree kept it classic with his Canadian tuxedo.
Again we stand firmly behind utilizing denim to showcase one’s personal style.
Varsity jackets are typically a hot button item during homecoming. This game attendee leaned into the trend.
Buttery tan is a hue that I’ve been seeing all over my Instagram feed.
Unique denim bottoms are a solid choice when putting together an ensemble that will be worn from day to night.
Coordinating hues such as black and red are an ideal pairing for nighttime festivities.