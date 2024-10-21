ESSENCE Street Style: Howard University Homecoming Edition

Blue Waverly

Homecoming season has officially arrived. There’s no better way to showcase the spirit and energy that’s on campuses of historically Black colleges and universities than through their style. Many of the outfits at times are experimental but others are more classic and they lean into merch that is easily accessible online and in-store. This past Saturday at Howard University the beloved school celebrated their 100th homecoming. This led to an assortment of compelling ensembles.

At Greene Stadium students and alumni flooded game day with pieces that blatantly endorsed their school. While others decided to delve into inventive creations. One attendee wore ripped denim that was given new life with plaid garments. Elsewhere another student opted for a white tee with wide-legged denim which made for a classic outfit.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Howard University’s Homecoming football game.

01 01 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This attendee made a kitschy sweater the center of her outfit.

02 02 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Cowboy boots have seen a resurgence as of late, this metallic pair are a cool take on game day style. Blue Waverly

03 03 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Keeping things preppy is a go-to for many game goers. Howard Homecoming Game Day Street Style

04 04 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This attendee opted to make her boots the statement makers for her outfit too. Blue Waverly

05 05 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Leaning into your school’s colors is never a bad idea on game day. Blue Waverly

06 06 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This two-piece set is the ideal way to lean into a bit of creativity during homecoming. Blue Waverly

07 07 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This graphic tee is an ideal pairing with these trending cherry red shorts.

08 08 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Culture writer Taryn Finley and friend are collegiate chic. Blue Waverly

09 09 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style We love how this student opted for a plain tee and wide-legged denim. Blue Waverly

10 10 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style College merch is the easiest way to represent your school on a historic weekend. Blue Waverly

11 11 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style A hit of red works tremendously well for this attendee. Blue Waverly

12 12 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Alex Tyree kept it classic with his Canadian tuxedo. Blue Waverly

13 13 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Again we stand firmly behind utilizing denim to showcase one’s personal style.

14 14 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Varsity jackets are typically a hot button item during homecoming. This game attendee leaned into the trend.

15 15 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Buttery tan is a hue that I’ve been seeing all over my Instagram feed. Blue Waverly

16 16 Howard University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Unique denim bottoms are a solid choice when putting together an ensemble that will be worn from day to night. Blue Waverly