The Best Looks At Prairie View A&M University's Homecoming Football Game

Nneoma Ajiwe

Prairie View A&M University recently wrapped up its homecoming festivities. The historically Black school hosted a bevy of events last week in celebration of alumni visiting from all over the country. A few of these included a gospel fest featuring The Walls Group, its annual coronation, and another on-campus concert. Like most HBCUs there’s an emphasis on personal style throughout the week–but, game day provides a special moment for many alums to express themselves. Ahead of Prairie View’s winning game versus the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff, students and alumnae alike were spotted in eye-catching pieces comprised of glittering items, cotton graphic separates, and more.

Tailgating in style was the M.O. for these stylish individuals. Quite a few of them were spotted in denim looks–there were also those who decided to lean on leather pieces: boots, pants, and shorts. Additionally, game attendees even opted to wear stylish cardigans, boldly colored athleisure separates, and statement-making footwear.

With Prairie View A&M University being the final HBCU to close out homecoming season it was important for us to highlight their game day. These schools aren’t just the grounds of historic events, they’ve also served as spaces where for decades students have been able to develop themselves on multiple levels. Mainly, development happens in classrooms, but it can also happen when students are given the autonomy to take courses that heighten their creativity–and when they learn which sartorial choices they’d like to make. Fashion at these institutions is a breeding ground for what’s to come trend-wise, largely due to the fact that African Americans are an integral part of the fashion industry. Paying it forward to these campuses isn’t just timely, we recognize it as our duty.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Prairie View A&M University’s Homecoming football game.

01 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style At times game day calls for a stylish sweater and a sporty tennis skirt. Nneoma Ajiwe

02 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This stylish alumna is wearing a custom bomber jacket which we love. Nneoma Ajiwe

03 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style A blazing red vest is the ideal fall piece, especially since this color is trending right now. Nneoma Ajiwe

04 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style You can never go wrong with a denim mini dress and a leather outerwear piece. Nneoma Ajiwe

05 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Graphic tees are an easy way to showcase school pride. These three alumni nailed their looks. Nneoma Ajiwe

06 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Khaki, when worn with a darker shade of brown will never go out of style. Nneoma Ajiwe

07 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member leaned into green with her custom sweater and matching footwear. Nneoma Ajiwe

08 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style These fraternity members and brothers from Kappa Alpha Psi went all in with their custom hooodies. Nneoma Ajiwe

09 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style These two women are twinning in the best way. Their distinct looks showcase their individual takes on game day attire. Nneoma Ajiwe

10 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style A closer look at their eye-catching outfits. Nneoma Ajiwe

11 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Glitzy jerseys have become a mainstay at homecoming football games in recent years. Nneoma Ajiwe

12 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style A deep purple textured hoodie paired with denim shorts and loafers is different, but it works well here. Nneoma Ajiwe

13 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style A comfortable crewneck sweater and a mini skirt plus a Telfar bag make for an easy-going game day ‘fit. Nneoma Ajiwe

14 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This sorority sister is wearing a standout sporty running jacket which we love. Nneoma Ajiwe

15 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Kelly green is a timeless hue that will make any outfit a standout. Nneoma Ajiwe

16 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This custom shirt with a message pairs perfectly with the semi-matching hat. The yellow-tone sunglasses are also a standout. Nneoma Ajiwe

17 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Varsity jackets always add a hint of preppiness to looks. This student injected his own twist when deciding to opt for cut-up denim bottoms. Nneoma Ajiwe

18 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style School colors are always game day essentials. Nneoma Ajiwe

19 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style We’re obsessed with this alumna’s majestic pieces. Nneoma Ajiwe

20 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Our style star with a friend who is aware of how a logo crewneck makes for a contemporary fashion moment. Nneoma Ajiwe

21 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Patterned trousers usually offer a hint of eccentricity. This pair definitely did. Nneoma Ajiwe

22 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Another varsity jacket look, but this time its paired with a pair of killer knee-high leather boots. Nneoma Ajiwe

23 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This color-blocked sweater is sophisiticated when worn with a denim skirt and all-white sneakers. Nneoma Ajiwe

24 Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style These sorority sisters and friends all shared their own approach on game day style. Nneoma Ajiwe