The Best Looks At Prairie View A&M University's Homecoming Football Game

For game day, students and alumni showcased their personal style through varsity jackets, preppy outerwear options and more.
ESSENCE Street Style: Prairie View A&M University Homecoming Edition
Nneoma Ajiwe
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Prairie View A&M University recently wrapped up its homecoming festivities. The historically Black school hosted a bevy of events last week in celebration of alumni visiting from all over the country. A few of these included a gospel fest featuring The Walls Group, its annual coronation, and another on-campus concert. Like most HBCUs there’s an emphasis on personal style throughout the week–but, game day provides a special moment for many alums to express themselves. Ahead of Prairie View’s winning game versus the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff, students and alumnae alike were spotted in eye-catching pieces comprised of glittering items, cotton graphic separates, and more. 

Tailgating in style was the M.O. for these stylish individuals. Quite a few of them were spotted in denim looks–there were also those who decided to lean on leather pieces: boots, pants, and shorts. Additionally, game attendees even opted to wear stylish cardigans, boldly colored athleisure separates, and statement-making footwear. 

With Prairie View A&M University being the final HBCU to close out homecoming season it was important for us to highlight their game day. These schools aren’t just the grounds of historic events, they’ve also served as spaces where for decades students have been able to develop themselves on multiple levels. Mainly, development happens in classrooms, but it can also happen when students are given the autonomy to take courses that heighten their creativity–and when they learn which sartorial choices they’d like to make. Fashion at these institutions is a breeding ground for what’s to come trend-wise, largely due to the fact that African Americans are an integral part of the fashion industry. Paying it forward to these campuses isn’t just timely, we recognize it as our duty. 

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Prairie View A&M University’s Homecoming football game.

