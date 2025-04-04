Pharrell Williams Brings His Impeccable Style To Limited-Edition Bottles Of Moët & Chandon

Anthony Seklaoui

Creative force Pharrell Williams has teamed up with French champagne house Moët & Chandon to drop a limited-edition birthday collection that redefines what it means to toast to life. The Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams collaboration, which launched globally March 1, is more than a luxe refresh—it’s a heartfelt celebration of the people who make your day special.

“The best part about a birthday are the people who want to celebrate it with you,” Williams says. “When I was old enough to toast with champagne for the first time, Moët & Chandon was my point of reference. I suppose it’s just a tradition, it’s the ritual.”

Anthony Seklaoui

The collection includes three main items: The Limited Editions, The Bow Capsule Collections, and The Jewel Masterpiece.

The Limited Editions are essentially the classic Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé reimagined. These bottles come in 750ml versions, and the Impérial Brut bottles are dressed in Gold, Midnight Blue, and Deep Red, while the Impérial Rosé bottles are white.

Anthony Seklaoui

Let’s talk about the Bow Capsule Collection. With oversized bows crafted by Parisian embroiderers Atelier Baqué Molinié and styles inspired by William’s own memorable 30th birthday toast, this line blends couture with culture. It wouldn’t be a Pharrell Williams creation if it wasn’t fashionable—the bow is detachable and doubles as a brooch.

The Jewel Masterpiece, a mirrored 3L Jeroboam wrapped in 7,310 hand-embroidered pearls and housed in a custom-painted case, is exclusive and luxurious. Only 30 exist, priced at a bold €30,000, and they can only be obtained through the Moët Hennessy Private Sales service, in the Epernay boutique, or at select Moët & Chandon champagne bars.

Anthony Seklaoui

If you’re interested in the collection, it’s available ​​in select retail, gastronomy, and hotel spaces, as well as in the Moët & Chandon Bars in Epernay, Harrods in London, and Kadewe in Berlin.

Whether you’re the one planning the party or just pulling up with good vibes, this new collection can help elevate each birthday sip. From the golden glow of the Brut Impérial to the soft pearlescent white of the Nectar Impérial Rosé, these bottles, which are dressed to impress, also add an element of luxury to birthday festivities.