Essence Festival 2024 Street Style Moments–Day 1

KhaiTshey Renia Johnson

On day one at the Convention Center in New Orleans, a wide variety of looks were on display. From floral prints to leather shorts and classic wide-brimmed hats, numerous eye-catching outfits were seen throughout the first day of the 30th anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival. Bright colors and bold prints were seen among the large crowds of beautiful Black people.

While some were shopping at SOKO MRKT, checking out the Coca-Cola stage during JT’s performance, or attending inspiring panels, their outfits caught our attention. Groups of friends of all ages were spotted wearing halter-neck jumpsuits, form-fitting dresses, fringed earrings, or denim vests. Some opted for flowy dresses with ruffles, while others chose a streetwear aesthetic in cargo pants and cropped tops. One attendee wore a very NOLA outfit with lots of colorful feathers on her hat. Accessories like artistic dangling earrings or bags shaped like vinyl discs were also seen in the crowd. Keep scrolling to see a blend of generations show up and show out on day one of the 2024 Essence Festival.

