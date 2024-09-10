Getty Images

At the High Line in Manhattan between 30th Street and 10th Avenue after sitting through minimal or outlandish traffic, attendees greeted one another excitedly ahead of Coach’s presentation. Familiar faces included Jayson Tatum, Storm Reid, Julez Smith, and many others. As things kicked off it was evident that there was a vibrant and buzzing energy emanating from quite a few looks that went down the runway. Usual suspects were largely reflected in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection: oversized blazers, babydoll dresses, and bags that could be utilized on one’s day to day adventures. But what stood out most? Those enlarged carry-alls in the shapes of lips and coin purses in exuberant tones. Also! The tourist staple, the quintessential I ❤ New York shirts were given new life under the tutelage of Stuart Vevers–they are now sweaters and chic tees.

The collection was perhaps a refreshing take on what Americana is right now: mini skirts, beaten-up leather separates, teen-leaning accessories a la stickers and charms used on all bags you carry, and of course upcycled fashion choices. Even with all of these options, Vevers managed to provide yet another vision of “archetypal sportswear” according to the brand’s show notes. In his realm, these pieces are chosen to “recast the limits of working with upcycled fashion opportunities.” Taking inspiration from Coach’s (Re)Loved program the restoration of pieces is prevalent in this show, hence it being no surprise that jackets that were naturally tanned and created from regenerative leather were standouts. Worn-in items were favorites of mine, especially the tees that appeared to be disheveled.

Shrunken mini biker jackets also took center stage yesterday–this unique proportion felt fitting as it was paired with a light pink mini dress. Another moment I wasn’t quite prepared for? An outfit that was almost identical to pieces I could see myself wearing. This arrived in the form of a plaid brown trench coat with a cropped T-shirt, bloomer-inspired shorts, a graphic tee, high white socks, and white sneakers. Though this might not appear to be groundbreaking, it speaks to the reality we’re all living through, sometimes you just want to get up and get out of the house with a no-fuss outfit. Many of the looks in the shows evoked this type of energy.

01 01 Coach Spring/Summer 2025 NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway during the Coach Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2024 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

