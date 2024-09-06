Essence Fashion Digest: Industrie Africa Launches AfroFuture Capsule, Issa Rae Stars In Stuart Weitzman Film, And More

Industrie Africa

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Leading global luxury retailer Industrie Africa and leading destination for African culture AfroFuture have joined forces to uplift the next generation of African designers through a special capsule collection. Next, singer Solange is the face of the latest Wales Bonner campaign for the fall season.

Meanwhile, prolific designer Haider Ackermann has been announced as Tom Ford’s new creative director. Up next, TikTok fashion influencer Wisdom Kaye will be hosting the upcoming LVMH Prize event for the first time. Additionally, Coach has launched a new campaign starring Storm Reid and Jayson Tatum.

Lastly, actress and producer Issa Rae is among the faces of Stuart Weitzman’s latest campaign film.

Industrie Africa And AfroFuture Join Forces To Uplift Rising African Designers

The leading global retailer of luxury and contemporary fashion from Africa and the leading destination for all things African culture, Industrie Africa and AfroFuture are joining forces. This partnership will amplify the next generation of African fashion designers as both brands are breathing life into the fashion industry in Africa.

The partnership is officially live with a curated capsule by AfroFuture featuring an array of emerging designers throughout the continent. The designers will be merged into other events in the fashion world from Lagos Fashion Week to the AfroFuture festival in Ghana. A special launch dinner took place yesterday evening in New York City to kick off New York Fashion Week for example.

“As we prepare for our [fifth] anniversary next year, we’ve been reflecting on the many ways that Industrie Africa has developed as an empowerment tool for some of the most dynamic designers from the continent. It’s been our highest honor to be a stage for these creatives, and make the world aware of the level of meticulous craftsmanship and unmatched storytelling that goes into the art that they produce,” shared Industrie Africa founder and CEO Nisha Kanabar.

Kanabar added: “As this partnership with AfroFuture has taken shape, both brands share the sentiments that our collective efforts to continue platforming the next generation of creatives must live in the fabric of this collaboration. We’re elated to have the opportunity to represent the industry through this striking edit of designers, and look forward to how this partnership will continue to unfold.”

Designers included in this product launch include Papa Oppong, Fruché, Moshions, Onalaja, Orire, Rendoll, Something Good, Romaria Knitwear, HAWII, Gozel Green, and Lalela Scarf. Items will be available through the end of the year on Industrie Africa’s site.

Shop the emerging designers on industrieafrica.com.

Industrie Africa

Coach Reveals “Unlock Your Courage” Campaign

Entitled “Unlock Your Courage,” Coach’s newest campaign features ambassadors in punchy looks from the fall 2024 collection in a vignette of stories about having the courage to choose self-expression over perfection, the company shared in a statement.⁠ Newly announced ambassadors including Storm Reid, Elle Fanning, Charles Melton, and Nahza star in the energetic imagery by British photographer Elaine Constantine. Coach’s bags are the throughline for each character’s transformations.

The campaign also features films shot by Camille Summers-Valli. Additional ambassadors in the campaign include Jayson Tatum, Kōki, and Youngji Lee. Reid makes her debut with the brand in Coach eyewear, Tatum dons eyewear and watches, while Kōki models the new Times Square Tabby.

Coach

Solange Stars In The Latest Wales Bonner Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign

If there is a star that aligns most with Wales Bonner aesthetically it’s Solange Knowles. The singer’s latest endeavor is being the latest face of the Wales Bonner Fall/Winter 2024 campaign. She was at the last runway show from the eponymous label in a beige suit and is seen in the campaign wearing another well-tailored ensemble. She is also seen in an open knit dress surrounded by warm sparkling light and in another image, she’s seen up close and personal with all smiles. Solange’s style is utterly chic and effortless, similar to the Wales Bonner design codes.

Influencer Wisdom Kaye Is Hosting The LVMH Prize Event

On September 10 in Paris, the LVMH Prize event will be taking place as the finalists have been announced. Wisdom Kaye will be co-hosting the event with fashion social media connoisseur Derek Blasberg. This is Kaye’s first time attending the show, so this is a large feat that shouldn’t be overlooked. He’s known for his TikTok fashion content as he dresses and styles different themes. His career is on the rise with more opportunities like this in the future.

Issa Rae Stars In The latest Stuart Weitzman Campaign Film

A new fashion film has been released by Stuart Weitzman entitled “How Lovely To Be A Woman,” starring the likes of Issa Rae, Aly Raisman, Christy Turlington, Lucy Liu, and Ming Xi has launched. Each of these women is now an ambassador for the beloved brand. The film touches on the women’s professional accomplishments as well as personal ones as they balance the two throughout their respective careers. Topics like confidence and self-love are discussed in the short film.

The film’s soundtrack is from the 1963 musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” supporting the dramatics of the black and white vignettes of each woman, and reclaims the song as an anthem for women’s empowerment.

Stuart Weitzman

Haider Ackermann Is Announced As Tom Ford’s New Creative Director

Creative directors keep playing musical chairs at luxury and mainstream brands, but this appointment seems much more intentional. Haider Ackermann’s latest move is to Tom Ford to be their creative director after recently being announced as Canada Goose’s first-ever creative director in May this year. He’s taking the place of Peter Hawkings as he left his role in July. The

“I have long been a great fan of Haider’s work,” Ford said in a statement to BoF. “He is an incredible colorist, his tailoring is sharp, and above all he is modern.”