TikTok Fashion Content Creator Spotlight: Wisdom Kaye

Getty Images

At just 19 years old, when Nigerian-American Wisdom Kaye first started making TikToks in 2020, the idea of this kind of fame and recognition probably didn’t cross his mind like many people who became prominent figures and influencers during the pandemic. Still, it happened, and he’s been able to create amazing fashion content and keep momentum at now 22 years old, three years after initially going viral. He’s garnered almost 9 million followers on TikTok and has been able to have partnerships with high fashion brands like Coach, Fendi, and Valentino and has even been seen front row at many fashion week shoes.

Article continues after video.

Kaye’s trajectory seems to be going into more of the styling route, as he has an incredible eye for piecing items, high and low, together. The Texas native grew up in a town where fashion was not a central conversation, and even just wearing the things he wore regularly was looked at as “weird” or “cringe,” but the pandemic gave us all something to ruminate on, and the question was “Should I care what anyone else thinks?” Lucky for us, Kaye’s answer was a resounding no. He’s been seen in his favorite Rick Owens kiss boots that are insanely high heels, skirts, and cropped tops, clothing that is neutral to gender but, in society’s eyes, the opposite. Still, Kaye’s nonchalance and IDGAF attitude put him on the map as one of TikTok’s best-dressed men.

Kaye must have Virgo in his chart because he catalogs his outfits by staying up all night and trying things on, which is a tedious and meticulous job as it is but Kaye does it with eagerness because fashion truly is what he loves. The TikTok star, I presume, isn’t confined to just TikTok, he’s making a real name for himself in the industry, and I’m curious to see what the pivot will look like, but in the meantime, I will enjoy every single video he posts of styling cartoon characters and putting together his most expensive to cheapest outfits he can.