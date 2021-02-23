As fashion month takes a digital turn, designers and large fashion houses are showing on their on terms. This morning, the American legacy label Coach hosted it Fall 2021 collection across various brand channels presenting a nostalgic “Coach TV” mockup. With Coach being in production for over 70 years, the past few collections have tapped into its archival moments that made the brand great.

With millennials and Gen-Z falling even more in love with vintage fashion, Coach has tapped into a space where style is on the rise for younger creatives – Tik Tok. “I made Tik tok because my friends just convinced me to get on it. They knew I loved being creative and loved fashion so it was really just a creative outlet for me to express,” Wisdom Kaye tells ESSENCE. “I didn’t onboard with expectations other than to fulfill my creative ambitions.” Kaye reached mainstream media’s attention after his Tik Tok videos, primarily focusing on fashion, were consistently going viral –eventually landing the star a contract with IMG Models. “Everything that has happened as a result of my content is still surreal,” he says. “So many new doors have opened for me and it’s really forced me to approach the next steps of my life ambitions with a new set of consideration and exploration.”

For today’s show, the label used its “Coach Family,” a concept the brand has been building since the beginning of the pandemic, to present its latest collection. Talent for the film included Kaye, as well as featuring familiar faces for the brand like Megan Thee Stallion and Michael B. Jordan. Building on its collection from last September, and adhering to the times we’re currently in, Coach conferred a mixed season presentation. Featuring plush outwear and ready-to-wear accessories, the brand speaks to a speaking to a more real-life approach.

“Working with Coach has been a really fun experience, they’ve been really kind and everyone I have interacted with either virtually or in real life on set have been nothing short of amazing,” Kaye included. “Covid has created so many production challenges for talent and brands. It was refreshing to work with such a collaborative partner who really took the time to give me insight into what was needed to create.”

This is not the first time the fashion favorite partnered with Coach. Earlier this month, Kaye starred in the Coach x Champion advertisement. “They make me feel a part of the process which I can appreciate.”