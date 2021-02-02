In the spirit of fashion brands collaborating, Coach x Champion is the latest team to release a joint collection. The partnership brings together two iconic American brands combining Coach’s legacy of craftsmanship and Champion’s hold on the athletic market. Launching today, the collection is spearheaded by model Paloma Elsesser and TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, Maha Gondal and Jeffrey Tung.

Coach x Champion features leather bags, leather jogger pants, sweaters and shearling jackets printed with new branding that unites Coach’s story patch, one of its house symbols, with Champion’s C-logo. The collection intends to reimagine the shared heritage of both brands with a mod lens. “I was inspired by the idea of elevating sportswear silhouettes in an unmistakably Coach way using leather, shearling and by combining our iconic symbols in a way that feels fresh, youthful and immediate,” said CoachCreative Director Stuart Vevers.

To celebrate the new link-up, Coach released a series of campaign images and “How to Coach a Champion” TikTok challenges. The new wave on influencers invites Coach and Champion fans to participate in a series of fun challenges inspired by the new collection.

The Coach x Champion collection ranges in price from $225 -$2,300. Shop here.