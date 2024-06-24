HomeFashion

Solange's Best Looks Of All Time In Honor Of Cancer Season

The prolific singer’s music has blessed our ears, but her magnetic and chic style has graced our eyes for years too.
By Kerane Marcellus

Solange Knowles is a soulful singer with lyrics that make you feel seen and understood as a Black woman. She expands on what creativity can look like in a Black woman. Boxes are no match for Solange as she morphs into the shapes she pleases, especially in matters of style. Cancer season is upon us right in time for the Summer Solstice and what better way to celebrate Solange, and her season, by viewing her best fashion moments to date.

Solange’s style could be described as simple yet elevated. She often dons pieces with cutouts in hues of black, white, and gray, and a few pops of vibrance here and there. Her outfits seem to be rooted in comfort as well as self-expression, making her effortlessly elegant and a bit experimental too. Think back to her Met Gala looks from 2018 and 2019; her fully snakeskin bodysuit with matching boots to her peplum-shaped leather dress with her celestial-inspired headpiece were unforgettable. 

Her street style looks haven’t been lost on us either. Her earthy green Bottega Veneta short set and her Ferragamo dresses to Paris Fashion Week and out and about live on our vision boards. Her outfits’ simplicity and intrinsic glamour are what draw us to her; she’s functional, eclectic, and intentional with the pieces she places on herself. Much like her music, her outfits embody the melodic, peaceful, and comforting tunes that have been the soundtrack to many of our own personal creative pursuits and distinct eras. In the past, she wore much more color, playing with her hair and makeup shades as well. For her album True, on the cover, she’s mixing prints and in her music videos, she was doing the same. Over the years her palette has softened on earthier tones, but the essence of her expressions hasn’t changed.

Keep scrolling to view the best looks that Solange has worn over the years in celebration of her birthday.

