Solange’s Best Looks Of All Time In Honor Of Cancer Season

Solange Knowles is a soulful singer with lyrics that make you feel seen and understood as a Black woman. She expands on what creativity can look like in a Black woman. Boxes are no match for Solange as she morphs into the shapes she pleases, especially in matters of style. Cancer season is upon us right in time for the Summer Solstice and what better way to celebrate Solange, and her season, by viewing her best fashion moments to date.

Solange’s style could be described as simple yet elevated. She often dons pieces with cutouts in hues of black, white, and gray, and a few pops of vibrance here and there. Her outfits seem to be rooted in comfort as well as self-expression, making her effortlessly elegant and a bit experimental too. Think back to her Met Gala looks from 2018 and 2019; her fully snakeskin bodysuit with matching boots to her peplum-shaped leather dress with her celestial-inspired headpiece were unforgettable.

Her street style looks haven’t been lost on us either. Her earthy green Bottega Veneta short set and her Ferragamo dresses to Paris Fashion Week and out and about live on our vision boards. Her outfits’ simplicity and intrinsic glamour are what draw us to her; she’s functional, eclectic, and intentional with the pieces she places on herself. Much like her music, her outfits embody the melodic, peaceful, and comforting tunes that have been the soundtrack to many of our own personal creative pursuits and distinct eras. In the past, she wore much more color, playing with her hair and makeup shades as well. For her album True, on the cover, she’s mixing prints and in her music videos, she was doing the same. Over the years her palette has softened on earthier tones, but the essence of her expressions hasn’t changed.

Keep scrolling to view the best looks that Solange has worn over the years in celebration of her birthday.

01 01 Solange Knowles At The Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show In 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 13: Solange Knowles arrives at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Gucci)

02 02 Solange Knowles At The Ferragamo Womenswear F/W 2024 Runway Show In 2024 MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Solange Knowles attend the Ferragamo Fall Winter 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Ferragamo)

03 03 Solange Knowles At The Gucci Women’s F/W 2024 Runway Show In 2024 MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Solange Knowles attends the Gucci Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Fonderia Carlo Macchi on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

04 04 Solange Knowles At A Saint Heron Event In Los Angeles In 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: Crown Royal and Solange Knowles for Saint Heron celebrate partnership on August 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

05 05 Solange Knowles At Milan Fashion Week In 2022 MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Solange Knowles is seen during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

06 06 Solange Knowles At The New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala In 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Singer-songwriter Solange Knowles is seen arriving to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

07 07 Solange Knowles In New York City In 2020 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 28: Solange Knowles is seen on February 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)

08 08 Solange Knowles At The 2019 Way Out West Festival GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – AUGUST 10: Solange performs at Way Out West on August 10, 2019 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Julia Reinhart/Redferns)

09 09 Solange Knowles At The 2019 Met Gala Solange Knowles (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

10 10 Solange Knowles At The 70th Annual Parsons Benefit In 2018 Solange Knowles (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

11 11 Solange Knowles At The 2018 Met Gala Solange Knowles (Photo by Amy Sussman/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

12 12 Solange Knowles At Harvard University In 2018 Solange Knowles accepts the Harvard Foundation 2018 Artist of the Year Award at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre on March 3, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images for ABA)

13 13 Solange Knowles At The Stuart Weitzman F/W 2018 Presentation And Cocktail Party In 2018 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Solange attends the Stuart Weitzman FW18 Presentation and Cocktail Party at The Pool on February 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman)

14 14 Solange Knowles At The 2017 Billboard Women In Music Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Solange Knowles accepts an award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard)

15 15 Solange Knowles Attends The 2017 Surface Travel Awards Solange Knowles attends The 2017 Surface Travel Awards at Hotel Americano on October 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Surface Media)

16 16 Solange Knowles At The 59th Grammy Awards In 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Solange Knowles poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

17 17 Solange Knowles At The 59th Grammy Awards In 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Solange Knowles arrives at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

18 18 Solange Knowles At The F/W 2017 Chloe Runway Show In 2017 Solange Knowles in the front row (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

19 19 Solange Knowles At The 2017 SXSW Conference AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 15: Solange performs at the YouTube @ SXSW showcase during the 2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

20 20 Solange Knowles At The 2017 Met Gala Solange Knowles (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

21 21 Solange Knowles At The The 21st Annual Webby Awards In 2017 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: Solange Knowles poses with award at the The 21st Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Webby Awards)

22 22 Solange Knowles At An Evening of Ailey And Jazz 2016 Opening Night Gala NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 30: Event Honorary Chair Solange Knowles attends ‘An Evening of Ailey and Jazz 2016 Opening Night Gala’ at New York City Center on November 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

23 23 Solange Knowles At An “A Seat At The Table” Listening Event In 2016 NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 07: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Solange Knowles attends “A Seat At The Table”, a listening event for Solange’s new album at Saint Heron House on October 7, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

24 24 Solange Knowles At The 2016 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Solange Knowles attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

25 25 Solange Knowles In New York In 2016 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Singer-songwriter Solange Knowles is seen arriving at Prabal Gurung fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

26 26 Solange Knowles At The 2016 Met Gala Solange Knowles (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

27 27 Solange Knowles At The Creatures of Comfort 2016 Runway Show NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Solange Knowles attends the Creatures of Comfort – Front Row – September 2016 – New York Fashion Week at Industria Studios on September 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

28 28 Solange Knowles At The 2016 CFDA X Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner Solange Knowles (Photo by Clint Spaulding/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

29 29 Solange Knowles At The 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Solange Knowles arrives to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. AFP PHOTO/ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ (Photo credit should read ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

30 30 Solange Knowles At The 87th Annual Academy Awards In 2015 HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Singer Solange Knowles arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

31 31 Solange Knowles At The 2nd Annual Village Fete In 2015 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Solange Knowles attends 2nd Annual Village Fete Benefiting Pioneer Works Center For Art & Innovation at Pioneer Works Center for Arts & Innovation on May 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)

32 32 Solange Knowles At The 2015 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Solange Knowles attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety)

33 33 Solange Knowles At A NYC Pride and Kiehl’s Pride Week Event In 2015 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Solange Knowles attends the NYC Pride and Kiehl’s Since 1851 Celebrate Pride Week 2015 event at Kiehl’s Since 1851 Flagship Store on June 25, 2015 in New York, New York. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

34 34 Solange Knowles At Paris Fashion Week In 2015 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Solange Knowles attends the Carven show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on March 5, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

35 35 Solange Knowles At The Whitney Museum of American Art Opening Dinner In 2015 NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24: Solange Knowles attends The Whitney Museum of American Art’s opening dinner party hosted by MaxMara at the museum’s new location on April 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

36 36 Solange Knowles At The 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards In New York Solange Knowles attends the “2014 CFDA Fashion Awards” red carpet arrivals at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. �� LAN (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

37 37 Solange Knowles At The 2014 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Solange Knowles attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)